Michael Whitty Celebrates Toledo Tradition with New Single “Festival Time in the Old West End”

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A Musical Tribute to Toledo’s Historic Festival

Michael Whitty is bringing the spirit of Toledo’s beloved Old West End Festival to life with his new single, “Festival Time in the Old West End.” The Dixieland-inspired anthem captures the energy, history and community pride that have defined the festival for generations.

Set for release on May 15, the song celebrates one of Toledo’s most treasured annual traditions while honoring the city’s deep cultural roots. Recorded by Eric Stihls at Stone Soup Studios, the track will be available on all major streaming platforms and is expected to become a soundtrack for this year’s festivities.

Whitty says the song was created to reflect the joy and togetherness that the Old West End Festival brings to Toledo every year.

Inspired by a century of celebration

The inspiration behind the single runs deep in Whitty’s family history. His great-grandfather marched in the very first King Wamba Parade in 1909, when the event was known as the “Mardi Gras of the North” and drew more than 100,000 attendees.

That personal connection helped shape the upbeat and nostalgic sound of the song, which blends traditional Dixieland influences with modern energy. Whitty hopes listeners will feel transported to the heart of the festival that is filled with parades, music, historic homes, and neighborhood celebration.

“This year’s kickoff will be truly special,” Whitty said. “Come out, bring your family and celebrate the rich history and vibrant spirit of Toledo’s Old West End.”

A powerful lineup of musicians

Whitty assembled an accomplished cast of musicians for the recording, combining formal musical education with authentic street-band tradition. Featured performers include:

“Ragtime” Rick Graffing — stride piano

Betsy Graffing — banjo

John Graffing — trumpet

Ray Heitger — clarinet and leader of the legendary Cake Walkin’ Jass Band

Ben Wolkins — trumpet

Kevin Shope — bass trombone

Joel Hazard — bass

Zac Kreuz — drums

Together, the ensemble delivers a lively and celebratory sound rooted in classic New Orleans-style jazz while honoring Toledo’s own musical identity.

Michael Whitty’s musical journey

Born and raised in Toledo, Whitty began performing publicly around age 15, often arriving at jam sessions by bicycle with his trumpet strapped to the handlebars. Over the years, he has built a reputation as a versatile multi-instrumentalist, vocalist, composer and arranger.

Whitty has studied with more than 30 private instructors and has shared stages with legendary performers including Jon Hendricks, Claude Black, Clifford Murphy and many others. He has performed throughout the United States and Canada on trombone, piano and vocals.

Currently based in Kansas City, Whitty says the move was inspired by his partner, Angela, whose artistic influence has also become part of his musical journey. Angela created the cover art for the single, helping visually capture the spirit and nostalgia behind the song. Her artwork can be found on Instagram at @artsy.gal.love.

Reflecting on how music distribution has evolved over the years, Whitty said, “When I first started playing, streaming wasn’t a thing it had to be a physical copy. Our world has changed.”

Whitty continues recording and performing while working on his upcoming album.

Bringing the festival spirit to the stage

Fans will have the opportunity to hear “Festival Time in the Old West End” performed live during the festival kickoff celebration on Saturday, June 6, immediately following the King Wamba Parade and the crowning of the King and Queen.

The performance is scheduled to take place at noon on the steps of the Toledo Museum of Art’s Peristyle area on Collingwood Boulevard, placing the music directly in the heart of the celebration that inspired it.

Follow Michael Whitty on Instagram and Facebook.

Festival & Release Information

Single Release

Song: Festival Time in the Old West End

Artist: Michael Whitty

Release Date: May 15

Available On: All major streaming platforms

Old West End Festival Performance

Date: Saturday, June 6

Time: Immediately following the King Wamba Parade and crowning ceremony (approximately noon)

Location: Steps of the Toledo Museum of Art, Collingwood side

Old West End Festival Dates

Festival Dates: June 6–7

Location: Toledo’s Historic Old West End Neighborhood