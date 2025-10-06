Michael Klein’s First Solo Show: Switchboard through Chords and Colors

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Toledo-based visual artist and tattooist Michael Klein steps into the spotlight with his debut solo exhibition, Switchboard through Chords and Colors, currently on view at The Switchboard, located at 912 Monroe Street. The exhibition runs through October 31, and officially opened on September 12 with a vibrant community reception featuring live music by local musician Jon Zenz.

This landmark show marks an important moment in Klein’s artistic journey, showcasing a compelling body of work developed over the past 18 months. The collection includes paintings and mixed media pieces that delve into deeply personal themes of emotion, resilience, transformation, and the complexity of the human experience. With a raw, expressive aesthetic and an emphasis on storytelling, Switchboard through Chords and Colors invites viewers to engage with the art on both an emotional and introspective level.

A Personal Journey in Paint

“Growing up, I used art to voice my innermost thoughts. As an adult, I think this show mirrors that,” Klein shares. The exhibition’s evocative title—Chords and Colors—serves as a metaphor for the dual language of music and visual art that permeates the show. Just as chords form the structure of a song, and colors evoke mood and tone, each piece in the exhibition acts as both a narrative and a note—building a story that’s both intimate and universal.

Klein reveals that the past year and a half have been marked by significant upheaval and growth. “I’ve drawn and painted for years. In the last 18 months I’ve gone through a divorce and crazy ups and downs. Death of a friend. Fighting and working so hard to keep my head above water.” His honesty underscores the emotional weight behind each brushstroke and compositional decision. “The show is meant to evoke emotion—but not my emotions, yours.”

Rather than dictating a singular meaning, Klein’s works are designed to be open-ended and interpretive, allowing each viewer to bring their own story to the canvas. Moving through grief, hope, confusion, and moments of quiet strength, the pieces function like emotional landscapes—some chaotic, others serene—all interconnected like notes in a larger musical composition. Much like music, the artwork resonates differently with each person, depending on where they are in their own lives.

Beyond the Tattoo Studio

While many in Toledo know Michael Klein for his tattoo artistry at Erie Street Ink, Switchboard through Chords and Colors offers a powerful introduction to another facet of his creativity. This show highlights a more introspective, painterly side of his work, one that merges technical skill with emotional vulnerability.

Klein’s foundation in classical art training is evident in his precise linework and thoughtful composition. At the same time, his expressive use of color and fluid brushstrokes bring a more impressionistic and experimental energy to the pieces. Figurative elements are often intertwined with floral motifs—symbols of growth, decay, and renewal—which ground his personal themes in visual metaphors.

Though Klein has previously participated in group exhibitions, including with the Maxwell Alexander Gallery, this marks his first-ever solo show—a significant milestone for any artist. It represents not only the culmination of a particularly intense creative period, but also a turning point in his broader artistic practice.

Experience the Work

Visitors to The Switchboard can expect a show that’s not just visually compelling, but emotionally immersive. It’s an invitation to reflect, connect, and perhaps even find a bit of their own story in the paint. The gallery provides an ideal setting for Klein’s work: intimate, community-driven, and committed to showcasing emerging talent in Toledo’s thriving arts scene.

For those interested in following Michael Klein’s work beyond the exhibition, he shares updates and behind-the-scenes insights on Instagram at @pandatat and on Facebook at Tat Panda.

To learn more about upcoming exhibitions and events at The Switchboard, visit their website at theswitchboard419.com.

Don’t miss this intimate and striking debut—Switchboard through Chords and Colors is on view through October 31.