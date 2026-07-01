Local Music Under The Sun and Stars

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Now that the sun’s shining and the warm weather is upon us, what better way to listen to some local music than to be outside? With a plethora of local bands playing, there is music that fits anyone’s fancy around Toledo. Put your listening ears on to hear some songs of the summer.

Wednesday at Woodlands

Looking for a place to eat your lunch outside while listening to live music? Check out the Wednesday at Woodlands Concert Series, hosting performances every Wednesday from noon-1pm.

Located at the Woodlands Park shelter area at 429 E. Boundary St., Perrysburg, concert goers can sit at one of the many picnic tables while listening to local musicians. This year’s lineup includes performances by The House Band on July 1, The Clipboards on July 8, the Distant Cousinz Trio on Aug. 19 and more. Grab a bite to eat and come listen to your favorite local bands.

For more information and a complete list of performances, go to https://toledocitypaper.com/calendar/details/wednesday-at-woodlands/18846747/2026-07-01T12/

Music at the Market

If farmers’ markets and live music are your thing, Music at the Market is perfect for you. Every Thursday from 7-8:30pm, in conjunction with the Perrysburg Farmers Market, Music at the Market hosts local bands, giving you the perfect opportunity to shop and listen locally.

Located at 140 E. Indiana Ave., Perrysburg, which is within a DORA district, bring your own blankets or chairs to start the night with some live music. This year’s schedule features performances from the Perrysburg Symphony Orchestra on July 2, Not Fast Enuff on July 9, a Nine Lives reunion on Aug. 6, plus so many more. Bring your family and friends to this family-friendly concert series.

For more information and a complete list of performances, go to https://toledocitypaper.com/calendar/details/music-at-the-market/18847186/2026-07-02T19/

Rossford Library Summer Concert Series

Bring a chair or blanket to this “Libraries Rock” free summer concert series. Wednesday evenings from 6-8pm, jam out to some local music outside the Rossford Public Library, located at 720 Dixie Hwy., Rossford.

Keep in mind that alcohol, smoking and vaping are not permitted on library grounds as this is a family-friendly environment. This year’s list of performances includes Bumblepuppy on July 1, Key West Experience on July 8, Steel Lily on Aug. 5 and more. Rock out at the Rossford Public Library this summer.

For more information and a complete list of performances, go to https://toledocitypaper.com/calendar/details/rossford-library-summer-music-series/18884223/2026-07-08T18/

Lunch at Levis

If you like local food trucks and local live music, Lunch at Levis is the place to be. Stop by Levis Square Park during your lunch hour every Thursday from 11:30am-1:30pm to take part in good eats, good music and weekly activities.

Located at the corner of Madison Ave. and St. Clair St., this lunchtime bash is the perfect getaway in the middle of a work week. This year’s list of performers includes Chloe and the Steel Strings on July 2, Arctic Clam on July 23, Chavar Dontae on Aug. 6 and more. Along with the performers, there are also 17 food trucks you can choose from each Thursday. The list includes Deet’s BBQ, The Loaded Chicken and Stubborn Brother. Many food trucks at the event also offer vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options. Take a break from your workday to spend some time outside with a fresh lunch and live music.

For more information and a complete list of performances, food trucks and activities, go to https://downtowntoledo.org/events/lunch-at-levis

Music at the Museum

Take a trip down to the Wood County Museum to listen to some live music. Stop by the museum, located at 13660 County Home Rd., Bowling Green, starting at 6 pm on July 9, Aug. 13 and Sept. 10.

Each concert will feature two bands on the east wing porch of the historic building. There will also be food trucks, a beer garden and activities for the whole family. When going, make sure to bring a chair or blanket to sit on. The list of performers will be released closer to each concert date. Drive on down to Bowling Green to listen to some local tunes.

For more information, go to https://woodcountyhistory.org/event/music-at-the-museum-3/

Music Vine Concert Series

Head on out to Bittersweet Farms to listen to some live music in a natural atmosphere. Join the farm at the pavilion for live music every Friday from 11:30am-1pm.

Located at 12660 Archbold-Whitehouse Rd., Whitehouse, the free event welcomes you to bring your dancing shoes and favorite rhythm instrument. On Aug. 14, they will even be hosting karaoke, so pick your favorite song and hop on stage! Just remember, pop and coffee are not permitted on the property. The list of performers includes Aaron Hertzfeld on Aug. 7, Asa Danekind on Sept. 11, Birds of a Feather on Sept. 18 and more. Drive on over to Whitehouse to spend your afternoon listening to live music.

For more information and a complete list of performances, go to https://www.bittersweetfarms.org/events

Whitehouse Summer Concert Series

The Music Vine Concert Series isn’t the only outdoor live music you’ll find in Whitehouse this summer; the 2026 Whitehouse Summer Concert Series has a final performance this year in July. On Thursday, July 16, spend your evening listening to Abbigale Rose and The Highlights.

The concert is performed at the Whitehouse Village Park, located at 6751 Providence St., Whitehouse, from 5-8pm with music starting at 6 pm. While listening to the band, check out the food trucks, vendors and designated beverage area. Bring a lawn chair or blanket to relax and listen to the local music.

For more information, go to https://whitehouseoh.gov/2026-whitehouse-summer-concert-series/