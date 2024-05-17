Live Music at the Library: Lunchtime Concert Series Returns to Downtown Main Library

The Toledo Lucas County Public Library has announced the Summer 2024 lineup for the “Music at the Library: Lunchtime Concert” series. The mid-week live performances feature Toledo area artists for the community to enjoy. Performances are staged on the lawn of the downtown Toledo Library (weather permitting) and, in the event of bad weather, performances are moved inside.

Origins

The origin of the summer concert series, the “Brown Bag Concert Series,” began in the early 1980s. The idea of the summer concert series started as a way for downtown workers to enjoy local talent and the warm weather on their lunch breaks. An all-ages event, the lunchtime concerts welcome families and community members to enjoy music together.

After 43 years of calling it “Brown Bag,” the name of the Series has now been changed to “Music at the Library: Lunchtime Concert.” Lindsey Crego, a representative from the Toledo Library, explains the role of the Series as a community staple for over 40 years. “People love listening and dancing to music together. One reason it [the Series] is so popular is that the musical acts are local. Toledo is full of talent and it is a great honor for the Library to be able to share that with everyone,” Crego said.

This summer will feature a mix of returning and new artists to the Series. Making their first appearance this summer is the Miller City-based band, Moonfire on July 3 with a healthy mix of blues and rock, including some covers along with original music. “A few of the returning acts this year include The Ice Cream Militia (June 12), Bliss (June 26), and Nikki D and the Sisters of Thunder (July 31). We are very excited to have them back to perform at the Library this year,” Crego said.

Looking Ahead

Goals for future installments of the concert Series, Crego explains, are to “continue to work on finding bands with a variety of different genres of music. It’s important for the Library to broaden the perspectives of Toledoans and to showcase our community’s diversity. We want people to find their new favorite artists and perhaps discover and experience a new kind of music they haven’t heard before.”

All performances are free to attend and no registration is required.

Here is a full list of performances (downtown Toledo branch, 12pm – 1pm):

Wed June 5: The Katch Band (pop/soul/rock)

Wed June 12: Ice Cream Militia (ska/rock)

Wed. June 26: Bliss (folk/country)

Wed. July 3: Moonfire (rock/blues)

Wed. July 10: Los Aztecas (Tejano/Latin)

Wed. July 17: Glass City Steel (steel drums)

Wed. July 24: Laurie Swyers and New Moon (Americana)

Wed. July 31: Nikki ‘D’ & The Sisters of Thunder (Gospel/steel guitar)

All scheduled performances occur from 12pm to 1pm. 325 N Michigan St. toledolibrary.org