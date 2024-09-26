LIVE! at Jazz Alley presents The Quick Quartet

Live! at Jazz Alley returns to the Glass City Center this September.

The Quick Quartet will perform in the first-floor corridor of the Glass City Center on Sunday, Sept. 29 from 3 pm to 5 pm.

The jazz band is led by bandleader and guitarist Jazon Quick.

“With sets of original tunes and a few choice standards, each tune offers the listener something different to hear and enjoy,” the Glass City center wrote, “ a different groove with a new mood.”

Enjoy food and refreshments during the event at The Bench in Jazz Alley.

The Live! at Jazz Alley events are free and open to the public. The free public concerts welcome the community into a newly activated space that honors the famous historic Toledo Jazz clubs and the musicians who once played them.

Murals and photo collages created by local artists Rachel Richardson and Yusuf Lateef and a team from the state of Oregon adorn the musical space.

Live! at Jazz Alley is sponsored by Musicians Performance Trust Fund and the MMSS Foundation with support from ConnecToledo and BCAN.

For more information, visit facebook.com/story.php/?story_fbid=1062320645898820&id=100063626830442&paipv=0&eav=AfarKOK8xw9vsMsTJbQI6RfcHQZejfg2JNsTrGROIu0rcUA9WTFT1ll5BcZOYbUe3FI&_rdr.