Listen Hear: Toledo Urban Music Festival Returns to Huntington Center

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Eric Benét, KeKe Wyatt, Zapp Band and Midnight Star, among others, are all set to take the stage at this year’s Toledo Urban Music Festival, bringing a mix of R&B, funk and soul to Downtown Toledo.

Returning to the Huntington Center on Saturday, July 18, the annual event serves as the culmination of a weeklong celebration focused on community, culture, education and entertainment.

More than two decades ago, Dr. Suzette Cowell, CEO and founder of the festival, saw an opportunity to create something she felt Toledo was missing: a large-scale celebration of African American culture, community and achievement. “We knew it was good to celebrate our history, education and our health,” said Dr. Cowell.

While the music itself is the focal point, Dr. Cowell said the event has always been about more than music.

In its early years, the festival emphasized health and education, with local organizations providing screenings and resources to community members. Those efforts reflected a broader goal of improving lives while creating opportunities for people to come together.

Today, the concert serves as the culmination of a weeklong celebration centered on education, fellowship and community. “After we’ve taken you through all the week-long activities, the prayers, the education, the breaking bread together, that’s what closes out the weekend,” she explains.

A community tradition and a growing audience

Cowell said organizers began receiving calls as early as January this year from families looking to plan around festival weekend. “They want to get the dates so they can plan their

family reunion around the festivities, and some even booked hotel rooms in Downtown Toledo months in advance to ensure they can attend,” she added.

That enthusiasm is reflected in this year’s ticket sales, as Dr. Cowell said ticket sales have exceeded expectations, adding that the festival’s VIP section is nearly sold out.

Local promoter Tracy Haynes believes the strong interest reflects a demand that has existed in Toledo for years. “What’s changing is that promoters and organizers are finally recognizing Toledo as a market worth investing in,” said Haynes, also promoter of Toledo’s Strictly R&B Park Jam.

“For years, fans in Toledo have often had to travel to larger cities like Detroit, Cleveland, or Columbus to see major urban and R&B artists,” Haynes said. Adding “Recent events are proving there’s a strong audience ready to support quality urban entertainment right here at home.”

He added that festivals create opportunities for local businesses while helping to establish Toledo as an entertainment destination. “The event brings visitors Downtown, increase foot traffic for restaurants, bars, hotels and local retailers, and helps showcase Toledo as a destination for entertainment,” Haynes said.

Finding a home downtown

The festival’s current home at the Huntington Center is the result of years of growth and adaptation. The event was previously held at Promenade Park up until a few years ago due to weather concerns, which ultimately led festival organizers to explore indoor options before establishing the Huntington Center as its permanent home.

Venue officials say the festival reflects a commitment to providing diverse entertainment options for Toledo audiences. The Huntington Center sees events like the Toledo Urban Music Festival as an opportunity to strengthen Downtown Toledo’s entertainment scene. A lot of folks go to Detroit to watch concerts, but hopefully more urban acts will book Toledo so they can stay home and still get a great experience.

Looking ahead

While music remains at the heart of the festival, Dr. Cowell hopes future events continue expanding conversations around issues affecting the com- munity. “My dream is to have more education for attendees,” she said. “Let’s talk about mental health. Let’s talk about what’s really going on in this world we live in today.”

Haynes shares a similar vision for Toledo’s future. “Five years from now, I’d like Toledo to be recognized as a regular stop on national R&B and urban music tours,” he said.

As this year’s festival approaches, organizers hope the event continues serving as both a celebration and a gathering place for the community while showcasing Toledo’s ability to support major entertainment experiences. The Toledo Urban Music Festival t Saturday, July 18, Huntington Center. Doors at 2pm. Tickets available through Ticketmaster, the Huntington Center Box Office and the Toledo Urban Federal Credit Union.