Listen Hear: Rocking The Promenade

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419 MusicFest brings great tunes to downtown Toledo for charity

One of the best parts of the summer is the outdoor events that pop up all over the city of Toledo. Food, art and music festivals dot the city all throughout the season, and a music festival hosted at Promenade Park is looking to be as entertaining to the performers as it is to the audience. The upcoming 419 Music Fest, happening September 26th, will bring many great local and nationally touring acts to one of the city’s favorite venues, Promenade Park.

This will be the event’s 8th year, according to event coordinator Todd Boatfield, who previously worked on Rock the Block in Waterville. As with previous years the event is for charity, as proceeds for the festival are going to Toledo Firefighters Local 92 and various charitable organizations that work with them. So not only will you have a good time attending, but you’ll do it for a good cause.

Good times for all

The fest looks to be a good time for everyone involved, as Boatfield explained:

“One thing that we try to do here is have a top notch outdoor concert experience; not only for the people coming to enjoy the music all day, but also for the bands performing.” And all day is accurate; the festival begins at noon on the 26th and last until the end of the night when headlining band Red Wanting Blue takes the stage at 9pm.

Before they get to the headliner, 419 Music Fest will be filled with bands spanning all sorts of genres. Whiskey Gypsy begins the festival at noon with their cover songs of popular Top 40 hits. North of Nashville takes the stage at 4pm to perform what they call “Toledo’s premier country.” Leadfoot Granny is a group of young but impressive musicians keeping the soul of rock and roll alive and will perform at 7pm.

No matter your musical preference, you’re sure to find a reason to come and enjoy the festival and luckily it’ll be easier than ever to witness this year.

Party at the park

Promenade Park is a perfect place to gather and see live music and Boatfield wants to help make it better for this year’s event. When asked what is an essential part of music festivals like 419, Boatfield said “amazing sound, lights, video screens and a huge stage for all the performers.” They’ll have that nailed down for sure, but what if, as with previous years, the crowds get to be a bit too large?

Boatfield has a plan to make sure as many people enjoy the festival as possible: “Something different for us this year is not only will be broadcasting live on the Promedica video screen on the side of the parking garage [near Promenade Park], but we also have a mobile video screen coming so no matter where you sit, you should be able to see all the

performances.” That said, Boatfield also has one piece of advice for you to enjoy the 419 Music Fest: “Please bring your favorite lawn chair.”

419 Music Fest, Sept. 26th at Promenade Park, noon.

Schedule and band information can be found at facebook.com/419musicfest