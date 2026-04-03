Listen Hear: Record Store Day Turns 18

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Record Store Day, April 18, marks the 18th year of the beloved celebration of local music shops, and the event is going strong. Record Store Day (RSD) is “a day to celebrate the role [record stores] play in their communities and the people who make them spin: the

staff who run them, customers who shop them, and the artists who make the music they sell.” The centerpiece of this event is the bounty of special album releases, re-issues, and more that artists and record labels drop just for RSD. As in years past, Toledo’s record stores are well represented, with five separate shops joining the April 18th festivities — Culture Clash, No Noise Records, Your Media Exchange, and the Reynolds Road and Navarre Ave. locations of Allied Record Exchange.

A Huge RSD Haul

As far as unique releases go, RSD continues to expand, growing its list of special drops to 363, up from 336 in 2025. One headliner of this bumper crop is a new compilation from 2026 RSD ambassador, Bruno Mars. Entitled The Collaborations, the album’s 11-tracks include the modern classic, and Mark Ronson team-up, “Upton Funk” and a live version of the phenomenal “Leave the Door Open,” written by Mars and Anderson .Paak under their Silk Sonic moniker.

Not a fan of Mr. Mars? A great thing about RSD is that there is something for everyone. Maybe the monstrous, five-LP, Live from Asbury Park 2024 from Bruce Springsteen is more your speed. Or, perhaps you’re thrilled to finally get your hands on The Tiberi Tapes: A Preview of the Mythic Recordings – an LP featuring legendary recordings of John Coltrane captured by Frank Tiberi. For a list of everything on offer, go to recordstoreday.com

Special Releases

If there’s something on the list you have your heart set on, make sure to confirm with your local store directly if they have what you’re looking for in stock! Those just curious to see what they’ll find can simply stop into a participating store on April 18.

Know Your Exclusives

Record Store Day’s special vinyl offerings include exclusivity listings.

There are three kinds, all of which are clearly labelled on the releases list: RSD Exclusive, RSD First, and RSD Limited Run/Regional Focus Release. RSD Exclusives are released on Record Store Day and are only available at participating independent record stores.

RSD First pressings can first be found on RSD at the shops who have opted in, but may be sold elsewhere – in other stores or on online – in the future. Finally, the hardest to find are the Limited Run/ Regional Focus titles. As their name suggests, these are either print runs of 1,000 copies or less OR can only be found at certain locations. So, it’s especially

important that you confirm the album you want is stocked at one of your local record stores.

One of the music industry’s best days is almost here and it’s a fantastic excuse to stop into your favorite shop and stock up on some new records. Or, if you’ve never set foot in a local record store before, RSD is the perfect time to dip your toe in the world of physical music media.

So, set your calendar for April 18, start perusing the releases list, and get ready to commemorate 18 years of celebrating independent record stores!

Toledo shops join the April 18 celebration with exclusive releases, rare finds and something for every kind of music fan.

Culture Clash Records | 912 Monroe St, Toledo, OH 43604 | cultureclashrecords.com

No Noise Records and HIFI |4470 Monroe St, Toledo, OH 43613 | nonoiserecs.com

YourMedia Exchange |1738 Laskey Rd, Toledo, OH 43613 |physicalmedia.com

Allied Record Exchange |1710 Reynolds Rd, Toledo, OH 43614 |3253 Navarre Ave # B, Oregon, OH 43616 |alliedrecordexchange.com