Listen Hear: Mainstream and The Family Brings a Genre-Bending Collection to Toledo Stage

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Toledo’s music scene has long been powered by talented musicians across multiple bands and projects. One act bringing many of those players together on one stage is Mainstream and the Family, led by lyricist and vocalist Brian David Bell.

Bell’s newest album, “While I’m Here,” was created with co-writer and producer Ross “Rage” Thompson, a graduate of the Toledo School for the Arts. Thompson’s guitar work and production help shape the project’s layered sound, pairing live instrumentation with Bell’s hip-hop-driven lyricism.

Together they’ve built a musical project that blends genres freely drawing from hip-hop, funk, reggae, rock, jazz and R&B while spotlighting the musicians performing alongside them.

A live show built on improvisation

Mainstream’s performances often carry the spirit of a jazz show, with musicians trading improvised solos throughout the night. Horn lines, rhythm sections and vocals weave together in real time, creating a dynamic experience that evolves from song to song.

Bell’s lyrics guide the emotional center of the music, exploring personal growth, everyday struggles and the importance of community.

“If there’s one message we want to share,” Bell says, “it’s that we’re trying to create an environment that mixes genres of music, art and people from all races, religions, sexualities and backgrounds. We want to spread love and community through our shows

and let everyone know they’re welcome to come be part of Toledo’s beautiful music scene.”

Meet the family

Mainstream performs with a powerhouse family that made up of some of Northwest Ohio’s most accomplished musicians. Many members are also active in other well-known Toledo bands, bringing their own influences and experience to the stage.

Live at The Switchboard

Fans can experience the group live Friday, April 10, when Mainstream performs at The Switchboard. The night will also feature a set from Toledo alternative band Hollow, kicking off the evening.

Show Details

The Switchboard—912 Monroe St. Doors: 7 p.m. 8–9pm: Hollow 9:30pm–12:30am: Mainstream. Tickets are available through Eventbrite.

“Every show is different,” Bell says. “With this group of musicians, the music can go anywhere. That’s what makes it exciting.”

Follow along here for more updates on Mainstream: chirp.me/MaindirtMusic

Brian David Bell (Mainstream) — lead vocals, lyricist (Boogie Matrix Mechanism)

Ross “Rage” Thompson guitar, vocals (Keep It Casual, Boogie Matrix Mechanism)

Usen Jackson — drums (Live Roots, Prpl Bois)

Currey Long — saxophone (Prpl Bois, Land of Panda, Live Roots)

Al Ashby — saxophone (The Grape Smugglers, The House Band)

John Grafing — trumpet (The House Band)

Zak Huttner — bass (Being Grateful, Prpl Bois)

Bryan “Bub” Quigley — keys (Live Roots, Decent Folk)

Noah Nelson — bass (Noah I MUA, Keep It Casual)