Listen Hear: Jeff Stewart talks about songwriting, empathy and his latest album

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

A recent visit to Cinco De Mayo in Rossford presented a real treat with a soundtrack, woven by singer/song-writer/storyteller Jeff Stewart, and one of his many collaborators, Jake Pilews. A welcome and relaxing respite, those who joined us felt thankful to be in the presence of these fine musicians. After the set, Stewart and I sat down, covering a variety of topics while exploring Stewart’s life and experience.

A creative force with empathy

Gigging and creating in 2025, according to Stewart, is more important now than ever. “I’m not getting any younger, and I still feel like I’m just getting going at this point. I have a lot of songs that are coming out, saying what I want to say.”

Much of our conversation concerned the world around us, the people in our lives along with music’s role. Stewart always keeps in mind the idea of empathy. “…as a general sense of having empathy for humanity,” explains Stewart, adding, “You have to be mindful that somebody might be here because they’re here for you. Or perhaps coping with something or needing a getaway. I think it’s important to take care of those feeling alone or isolated. It’s not my personal job to save anyone. But if I can put something into the world that people can grab onto, then I’ve done my job.”

A lot of that has to do with the legacy Stewart hopes to leave behind. “I want to be remembered as a songwriter who was passionate about the craft. Taking stuff that’s important to me and putting it on paper. Maybe I can help by having someone listen to my songs. It’s not up for me to decide that,” said Stewart.

Red Eyed & Blue and more music

Stewart released Red Eyed & Blue at the end of 2024, a ten-track album with themes of dealing with the outer world despite what’s happening in your inner world. Stewart wanted to make sure each song had its own vibe, while retaining a cohesive sound. “This record is kind of like a little diary. A lot of my thoughts were written into song form. You can learn a lot more about me and, hopefully, you can take some of these things and use them for your own world,” Stewart stated.

Expect more music from Stewart, as he plans on releasing a companion to his latest album, Red Eyed & Raw in 2026. You can find him lighting up many venues in and around Toledo with his raw talent.

facebook.com/jeffstewartmusic