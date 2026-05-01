Listen Hear: Chris Joseph’s “Way Off Broadway,” a Loving Theater Tribute

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Toledo-area vocalist Chris Joseph has a command of jazz standards. Perhaps best known for his work singing with the Skip Turner Band, Joseph’s musical portfolio has myriad elements; recording; playing multiple instruments (including guitar, bass and piano) and teaching voice.

In November 2025 he released his first dedicated Broadway album — “Way Off Broadway, Vol. 1.” “Way Off Broadway” pays tribute to musical theater over 16 tracks, as area musician John Cleveland produces; Joseph does the singing and Cleveland orchestrates and performs the instrumental aspects.

Give My Regards…

A glance at the track list reveals several themes – intentional or serendipitous – that provide a window into Joseph’s relationship to the songs. “Corner of the Sky,” “Any Dream Will Do,” and “The Impossible Dream” are songs that highlight imagining and

reaching toward what you want. “My Favorite Things,” “On a Clear Day,” and the cheeky closer “Applause” touch on being bolstered by things you care about and the beauty of the surrounding world.

Cleveland’s arrangements are simple but effective. His bass playing anchors the instrumentation, supplemented by digital horns, strings and keyboards. While the MIDI instruments may short change Golden Age Broadway numbers that beg for a full

orchestra, the instrumentation is particularly successful with jazzier numbers like “My Favorite Things” and “A Time for Love.”

The Unreachable Star

Joseph’s croon is an enjoyable listen, with “The Impossible Dream” as the standout track. Don Quixote’s iconic song from Man of La Mancha transforms the tragic and often farcical character into a heroic figure and allows the audience to see the world through his eyes.

The song is all contradictions, talking about winning the un-winnable fight and reaching the unreachable star — the point of Quixote’s life is not achieving success, but in striving.

Anyone with artistic ambitions will know that quixotic feeling well, understanding the great challenge of carving out a life pursuing the arts that currently feels more difficult to attain Throughout the album Joseph is at his best when he reaches into higher registers, where his bell-clear tone and gentle vibrato have the chance to shine.

With “Way Off Broadway” Chris Joseph takes a detour from jazz standards to pay homage to the show tunes that have been a mainstay through his life.

The result is a love letter to Broadway, a truly American institution.

CDs Available at:

Hip to the Groove Boutique, 5665 Main St, Sylvania, OH 43560.

Richard’s Music, 5806 Central Ave, Toledo, OH 43615

Chris Joseph performs with the Skip Turner Band. Free. Various Locations. facebook.com/ChrisJosephMusiq.