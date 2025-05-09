Listen Hear: Cat power, Wheelin’ On the Rocks to host 10th anniversary of Cat Fest

Cat Fest is one of May’s best music events but the event marks a tragedy that never should have happened.

Cat Fest, on Sunday, May 18 at Wheelin’ On the Rocks on Laskey Rd., features some of Toledo’s best bands and performers, all coming together to honor the memory and legacy of Cat Lambert, who was killed by her husband 10 years ago as a victim of domestic violence.

Lambert was a larger-than-life early social media influencer in Toledo who ran a website, ‘Where’s the Cat?’ promoting local businesses, bands and attractions, with recommendations buoyed by Lambert’s energy and joy.

Enter Dee Brown, Toledo artist, promoter, and all around city activist. Brown and Lambert were close friends and Brown was determined to honor her late friend by throwing a great party in her memory and donating all the funds raised to domestic violence survivors programs.

“We decided as her friends that we should do something in Cat’s honor,” said Brown. “Find a way to keep her energy going in the community even when she has passed on.”

For the last decade, Brown has hosted Cat Fest as a musical fundraiser for local domestic violence survivor programs. “We support local domestic violence shelters, homeless shelters with domestic violence survivors stay- ing there, we’ve supported survivors personally,” said Brown. “We’ve done the most we can … to achieve the big- gest good out of a little event. We’re also starting a 5013 this year, so people can donate year round to Cat Fest.”

This year, Cat Fest will be held at the Jeep-obsessed neighborhood gathering place Wheelin’ On the Rocks. And owner Chrissy Antoine is “proud” to be hosting the event.

“We need to bring awareness to domestic violence and provide victims with the knowledge that help is out there,” said Antoine. “If they know there are people behind them, it’s easier to get out of that situation.”

Music begins at 12:30 and goes until 10:30 pm. Scheduled bands and performers include such Toledo musical stalwarts as Jeff Stewart, Mark Mikel, Ramona Collins, New Moon, Two Left Missing, Whitehead/Mac, Kall Me Kendra and Everyday People 419. Headlining band Land of Panda is travelling from Akron to perform.

A new addition to the Cat Fest fun and festivities is a cat adoption area.

“People can come meet fuzzy felines and adopt them and take them home at a later date,” said Brown.

There will also be a poker run, an art contest, and a 50/50 raffle.

Brown hopes that the community shows up ready to party and honor the memory of Cat Lambert. “Cat did a lot of good. She was really there for everyone. We’re continuing to honor her legacy by doing CatFest. And we’re excited that this is the tenth year.”

Cat Fest, Sunday, May 18 from 12:30 pm to 10:30 pm at Wheelin’ On the Rocks, 2640 W. Laskey Rd. Donation admission.