Listen Hear: 17th Annual Acoustics for Autism

Project iAm, along with partners the City of Maumee, Clearview Tinting, Rehmann and Total Event Resources, presents the 17th edition of Acoustics for Autism on Sunday, March 3 in downtown Maumee. Project iAm works to provide support, information, resources and financial assistance to families affected by autism. Since the inaugural Acoustics for Autism in 2008, Project iAm has distributed over $800,000 to local families.

With the musical lineup including many of the Toledo area’s finest performers, along with sponsorships from local businesses enhancing the efforts of Project iAm, Acoustics for Autism is an amazing event that supports a worthy cause.

Beginnings

In fall 2007, Nicole Khoury and Dave Carpenter talked about “Acoustics for Autism” as a musical benefit. In January 2008, Khoury brought the idea to life. She began planning what originated as a small benefit for a cause dear to her heart, as Khoury had seen, up close, the struggles of close friends with the financial burdens of having a child with autism.

On March 9, 2008, a crowd showed up to The Village Idiot in Maumee, Ohio for the premier event of Project iAm. That first benefit event raised nearly $10,000 which Project iAm donated to the families of children with autism, specifically so they could get the treatment they needed. Project iAm was born.

About Project iAm

Project iAm was developed, initially, to hold a fundraiser, Acoustics for Autism, in order to distribute money and establish scholarships for Toledo area care providers. The organization’s main focus is to provide support, information, resources and financial assistance to families affected by autism. Because of the varied opinions of professionals concerning the diagnosis and treatment of the condition, families are encouraged to “test the waters” and find the right fit for their child. Project iAm aims to help families speed up the cycle, from the autism diagnosis to effective treatments.

Project iAm does not promote one kind of treatment or education over another. The organization firmly believes that each child’s individual needs dictate which source of treatment best suits their disorder. Project iAm is not associated with any other local or national societies and is strictly a charity with a primary function to raise money for families so they can continue to get their children the care they deserve.

Project iAm is 100% volunteer based and all raised funds, after standard operating expenses, go directly into the scholarship fund to be distributed periodically throughout the year. Project iAm is a qualified 501(c)(3), not for profit organization.

Acoustics for Autism: 2024

Acoustics for Autism 17 is anticipated to be the biggest event to date, featuring 95 musical acts across eight stages set up throughout downtown Maumee. Many of the acts on this year’s lineup have played in past events. Of all the acts this year, the reunion performance of the group Blitzen (Bier Garden stage, 6:50 pm) is anticipated to be a crowd favorite.

In addition, Project iAm is working on a collaboration with the city of Maumee and the Maumee Indoor Theater to show a movie during the day for those that may not feel the “busyness” of the event is suitable for them.

Sunday, March 3. Downtown Maumee. 12pm to 2am. acousticsforautism.com

See the full band lineup, below: