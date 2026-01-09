Koncert4Klassik: Four Shows, One Community, One Cause

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Boogie Matrix Mechanism Brings Music, Art and Unity Together in Support of Dave “Klassik” Kwyer

What started as friends making music together has grown into something much bigger. Koncert4Klassik is a four-part live music series organized and promoted by Boogie Matrix Mechanism, uniting the Toledo-area jam, funk, rock and folk scenes for a powerful purpose: supporting beloved musician, food truck owner and community champion Dave “Klassik” Kwyer.

Dave—bassist for Boogie Matrix Mechanism and owner of Naan Stop Kebap—was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer just before Christmas. As he prepares to begin chemotherapy; local musicians, artists, vendors,and venues have come together to ensure his family, employees, and business remain supported during treatment. Every Koncert4Klassik event donates 100% of proceeds directly to Dave and his family, helping keep his food truck running and his employees working while easing the burden on his wife and three children.

There are no tickets for these shows—only a suggested $20 donation, with everyone welcome to attend and contribute however they can.

A scene built on support

Dave is known throughout the Toledo music and food scenes as someone who gives first and asks later. If someone needed work, he created it. Koncert4Klassik reflects that same spirit—bringing together musicians who may not otherwise share the same stage, alongside visual artists and vendors who help weave art directly into the live music experience.

Artists and vendors are kept affordable so creativity stays accessible, with raffles and donations encouraged throughout the events. Longtime collaborator and visual artist Chris Koch, who is deeply involved in the local art scene, is helping coordinate vendors and artists for all four shows.

KONCERT4KLASSIK • VOL. 1

Saturday, January 17| 1–5pm

The Village Idiot

Keep It Casual (Reggae/Jam – Grateful Dead set)

The Funk Factory (Funk/Rock)

The kickoff event sets the tone with laid-back grooves, jam-band energy and community vibes at one of Toledo’s most beloved venues.

KONCERT4KLASSIK • VOL. 2

Sunday, February 22 | Noon–Midnight

The Switchboard

Naan Stop Kebap food truck on site

Horselover (Indie Rock)

Kyle Smithers (Solo Acoustic)

The Folk Yeah’s (Folk Rock)

Decent Folk (Folk/Rock)

Mike G (Solo Jam Rock)

Prpl Bois (Jazz/Funk/Rock)

Live Roots (Reggae)

My Best Friend Mark (Solo Acoustic)

Phinger Guns (Phish Cover Band)

An all-day, all-ages celebration of Toledo’s diverse music scene, from reggae and folk to jam and funk.

KONCERT4KLASSIK • VOL. 3

Saturday, March 21| Noon–1:30am

Bier Stube

Beg to Differ (Rock Covers)

Josh Bollin (Solo Acoustic Rock)

Chloe and the SS (Americana)

Jeremy Wheeler (Solo Acoustic Rock)

Buzz Anderson Project (Blues/Rock)

Boogie Matrix Mechanism (Hippie Hop Jam Rock)

Cancer II (DJ)

Baccano (Progressive Rock)

This marathon show brings high energy, deep grooves and late-night jams—all in support of a friend who has given so much to the scene.

KONCERT4KLASSIK • VOL. 4

Saturday, May 30 | Noon–2am

Wesley’s

Naan Stop Kebap food truck on site

Danger Belly (Alternative Folk Rock)

Noah I MUA (Acoustic Folk Rock)

Day Trippa (DJ)

Chris Shutters Band (Blues Rock)

Mainstream and The Family (Original Hip Hop, Reggae, Funk)

Keep It Casual (Reggae/Jam)

More acts to be announced

The final installment brings it all together—a full-day celebration of music, art, food and unity.

How to get involved

All artists, vendors and anyone interested in donating, vending or participating can reach out to:

Chris Koch-(419) 271-7375

You can also support directly through the GoFundMe:

gofundme/mary-hire-07jan

More than a concert series

Koncert4Klassik is more than four shows—it’s a reminder of what happens when a community shows up. Through music, art, food and generosity, Toledo is standing behind one of its own, proving that when one person needs help, the whole scene answers the call.