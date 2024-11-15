Jon Hendricks Memorial Scholarship Concert Postponed

The Jon Hendricks Memorial Scholarship Concert, featuring jazz musician Kate McGarry has been postponed to Wednesday, Dec. 4.

The concert was initially set for Wednesday, Oct. 23. UToledo Center for Performing Arts will contact ticket holders to refund or rebook their seats.

Jazz Vocalist Kate McGarry will perform alongside the University of Toledo Jazz Faculty TRIO and Vocal Jazz Ensemble.

Tickets to the concert cost $10 and can be purchased on the University of Toledo website.

Funds raised at the Jon Hendricks Memorial Scholarship Concert go to establishing a scholarship awarded to jazz students at the University of Toledo.

The scholarship is named after Jon Hendricks, a local jazz legend and former UToledo Department of Music faculty member. Hendricks passed away in 2017.

For more information on the Jon Hendricks Memorial Scholarship Concert, visit utoledo.edu/al/music/jonhendricksconcert.html