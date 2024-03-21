JazzFest Coming to Cleveland

JazzFest is coming to Cleveland on June 20 and staying until June 22 at Playhouse Square. The artists on the 45th lineup are prize-winning creatives, pushing the boundaries, advocating for social change, exploring the worlds of Broadway and Hollywood.

Festival passes for the event are still available to purchase until April 1 for $300. The headlining performers cover a variety of styles, including versatile horn player and composer Charles Lloyd, soulful singer Ledisi, bassist, super producer Marcus Miller, smooth jazz pioneer/keyboardist Bob James and more.

Playhouse Square, one of the world’s premier arts districts, is a place where memories are made, dreams are encouraged and excitement never stops. Entertainment is at the heart of what they do and through visionary leadership, Playhouse Square also has become the steward of its vibrant downtown district.

The Square is a premier touring partner with Broadway that has been made possible through the region’s enthusiastic Broadway audiences. The Playhouse Square is home to several local organizations such as The City Club of Cleveland, Cleveland Ballet, Cleveland International Film Festival, Cleveland Play House, Cleveland State University Department of Theatre and Dance, DANCECleveland, Great Lakes Theater and Tri-C JazzFest.

For more information on the Playhouse Square you can find information on their website and for more information you can go to Tri-C’s website for information on this year’s Jazzfest.