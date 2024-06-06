Jazz on the Terrace Returns June 8

The Great Lakes Jazz Society is hosting Jazz on the Terrace at the Centennial Terrace on June 8 from 6 pm to 10 pm. Centennial Terrace is located at 5773 Centennial Road, in Sylvania, the doors open to guests at 5 pm.

General admission ticket prices are $30 for day of purchase and advanced purchase for $20. Guests can also reserve seating, it is $35 for individual seats or they can buy a table. A four-top is $175 and an eight-top is $350. One complimentary drink will be provided per seat purchased.

Three bands will be featured Saturday night; Latin Jazz Players, Lin Rountree and Chris Standring. Standring will be showcasing his new CD as we think.

A portion of the proceeds of Jazz on the Terrace will go towards the Great Lakes Jazz Society and BeInstrumental scholarship. The scholarship helps provide music lessons and instruments for children in the Sylvania area.

Tickets for the event are available for advanced purchase or guests can purchase them upon arrival to the event.

For more information and to purchase tickets visit the events Facebook page at facebook.com.