Hit & Run Crash: Teen Band Releases Jazzy Sophomore Album

First, there’s lead singer Amelia Cappel, a smoky-voiced, kick-ass vocalist who channels the great chick singers of yore such as Pat Benatar or Grace Slick. Saxophonist Luke Willis plays his brass heart out, while guitarist Jacob Proctor wields his guitar like a battle axe, strumming out catchy rhythms that makes your toes tap. Laying down the beat are drummer Asher Serrato, and keyboardist Dominic Ruiz, while bassist and co-vocalist Griffin Greer slaps his bass with funky notes that would make Larry Graham proud.
A delightful album from start to finish, “Crash Course” sounds like the band has been making music for a long time, although they’ve only been together for a couple of years. Take the opening track “Buzz,” which kicks off with a funky sax solo courtesy of Willis. On songs like “Enough,” Cappel and Greer duet together, sounding like a jazzier and funkier version of ‘50s duo Mickey & Sylvia (“Love Is Strange”), perfectly playing off each other. This is rock/jazz music the way it was meant to be played. Both Sinatra and Tatum would love these young people.
The band wrote all 11 songs on “Crash Course,” although their live show features many awesome covers and standards, including a version of “House of the Rising Sun,” which always brings down the house.
The origins of Hit & Run began when Greer and Proctor began jamming in middle school, adding Willis to the mix. They played with a variety of drummers and pianists before adding Ruiz as a full-time keyboardist. Cappel and Serrato completed the line-up when they were only juniors at Anthony Wayne High School.
Hit & Run recently played on the main stage at the Roche de Boeuf Festival, and can often be found playing at such venues as Toledo Spirits, and the Maumee River Yacht Club.
“I like the freedom or playing rock and jazz music. There’s so much room to improvise,” said Greer.
“And songwriting is fun too,” added Amelia.