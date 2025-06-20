Good Vibes Only: Second annual Family Funktion festival to be held at Poe Road Music Sanctuary

Organizing a music festival is tough work, but the crew in Toledo band the Funk Factory believe they are up to the challenge as they present the second annual Family Funktion festival the weekend of June 13 and 14.

“It’s an idea we’ve had since the start of the band,” said Funk Factory guitarist and vocalist Jason Ramm. “Putting on a festival is a lot of work and it took us years to get it together but I think it’s totally worth it.”

Poe Road a special place

The Family Funktion will take place at Poe Road Music Sanctuary in Grand Rapids, Ohio, featuring more than a dozen local bands and artists. Ramm said playing at Poe Road is always a special occasion even though Funk Factory has made it a second home over the years.

“Poe really feels like home and we’ve played there for years,” said Ramm. “It’s just a great place to see a show and we love performing there.”

Band lineup

The festival has assembled some of the best working bands in the Toledo region, including young upstarts Leadfoot Granny, who recently released their debut album with a rollicking performance at the Valentine Theatre.

“Leadfoot Granny is a new addition to this year’s Funktion,” said Ramm. “That band is really impressive and they’ve had a hell of a year. We’re excited to have them perform.”

Also on the Family Funktion lineup is Chloe & the Steel Strings, which describes its musical style as “cosmic Americana.” Led by musical powerhouse Chloe Ward, the band performed at the inaugural Family Funktion last year to great acclaim.

“Funk Factory asked us last year to perform at the Family Funktion and we are both fans of the band and the people in the band, so there was no way we could have said ‘no’,” said Ward, who plays rhythm guitar and sings lead vocals. “This will be a great time for people to enjoy a weekend of music while being out in nature.”

‘A total party band’

Other bands include Baccano, which according to Ramm, is a four-piece group that specializes in electronic music and prog rock.

“(Baccano) is a very fun band,” said Ramm. “They’re a total party band.”

Local band Keepitcasual will be playing two sets, one of original material and one of Grateful Dead covers.

“Keepitcasual will be playing Friday late at night. Their originals are very fun. They’re a great band that does multiple layers–reggae, jam band, DJ scratching. They’re incredible,” said Ramm.

Another special treat is a Tenacious D tribute courtesy of Ramm and Ypsilanti musician Derrick Weber called Tenacious JD. Ramm and Weber will be performing as Jack Black and Kyle Gass, with members of Baccano, Keepitcasual, and Boogie Matrix Mechanism backing them up.

“We’re excited for the Tenacious D show,” Ramm said. “People are going to love it.”

In addition to the music, there will be artists, vendors, and plenty of food trucks.

“Essentially we’re trying to give people one weekend a year to give people good vibes. You can let loose and not worry about daily life. And the fact that we can introduce people to all these other bands feels great,” said Ramm.

The second annual Family Funktion takes place the weekend of June 13 at Poe Road Music Sanctuary (24401 Poe Road, Grand Rapids, OH). Tickets are $60 in advance, $80 at the gate. Tickets are available at humantix.com. For more information, visit facebook.com/FunkFactoryToledo