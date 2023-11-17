Girl Named Tom, First Trio to Win The Voice, Coming to Toledo

Girl Named Tom, the first trio to win The Voice will be performing with the Toledo Symphony as at the Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle Theatre on Saturday, Nov. 25, 8 pm.

See the local group from Pettisville, Ohio in Fulton County for one night only, as part of their One More Christmas Tour. Spend the evening listening to traditional holiday tunes and all your favorite Girl Named Tom originals.

The concert will showcase songs from their second album released in 2022, which ranked #1 on the iTunes Charts, One More Christmas.

Siblings Bekah Leichty and brothers Joshua and Caleb Leichty form the pop group. The siblings decided to form their band in 2019, touring the country with an old minivan. The group rose to success win they made The Voice history, becoming the first trio to win on Season 21 of the show.

“During Season 21, they landed 4 songs concurrently on the iTunes Top 10 charts, with 2 songs reaching #1. The siblings gained newfound love from fans around the world while performing on live TV,” Vanessa Gardner, Vice President of Marketing and Operations with Toledo Alliance for the Performing Arts, said in a statement.

Girl Named Tom is no newbie to singing holiday tunes. The group was the opening act for the Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular tour in 2022.

The Toledo Symphony Orchestra is compiled of professional musicians and teachers in the Toledo community dedicated to providing quality performance and music education to everyone.

“The Toledo Symphony reaches more than 260,000 individuals annually through performances and education programs,” Gardner said.

To hear the group that brought in so many votes merged with the talents of the Toledo Symphony, purchase tickets here. Doors will open at 7 pm for the performance.

For more information about the Girl Named Tom performance with the Toledo Symphony Orchestra, visit https://www.artstoledo.com/events/2023/11/25/toledo-symphony/girl-named-tom/.