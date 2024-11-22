Listen Hear: Ez Pickenz delivers balanced, tailored shows

Songs for folk, rock, blues and country fans

Consisting of Matt Meeker, Mark Elder, Lyle Diefenthaler and Derrick Hudson, EZ Pickenz has been delivering original music, performing songs for folk, rock, blues and country fans since 2016. In April 2023, the group released their album “EZ Pickenz” and celebrated with a nearly sold-out concert at the Listening Loft above Levi and Lilac’s in Maumee.

Whether as a duo, trio or full band, EZ Pickenz puts on a quality performance. Toledo City Paper sat down with EZ Pickenz member Matt Meeker to learn more about the group.

How did the band come together?

Mark came to an arts and craft show at my house in October 2015 where we met and began talking about “getting together to jam and see where it goes.”

What’s the origin of the band’s name?

We needed something other than our names, so I suggested adapting Mark’s recording studio name “Old Gyz Productions.” He likes the letter “Z” it seemed, and EZ Pickenz was born.

Describe the EZ Pickenz “sound”

Balanced and tailored to our venues. Our three-hour show includes rowdy lighthearted originals plus carefully recreated masterpieces from dozens of other artists, including folk, rock, blues, country. We also play songs by Mark Elder and some of his co-writers (William Sohnly of Toledo, and Brian Krinbring of Seattle).

There are four members in the band, yet there are times when the members perform as a duo, trio or the full-band. How do you approach that? Are there any pros/cons with it?

Mark and I toured the Lake Erie West region as a duo from 2016 into 2021. In July 2021, Lyle approached us after our duo performed at Perrysburg’s Woodland Park Lunchtime Concert Series and asked, “Would you like some percussion?” After one three-hour rehearsal we were excited to have him join us and add his deep voice to create our “classic trio sound” with three-part harmonies. Lyle directs his church’s choir and has a busy calendar performing in our area’s senior sare communities.

I met Derrick Hudson by accident at Small Box Music in Maumee the day after our first Acoustics For Autism appearance in March 2024. He was invited to that week’s rehearsal, liked our sound and setlist and fit in immediately. We are excited to perform as a four-piece band whenever possible. Venues and audiences are enthusiastic about our shows. The challenge is in the coordination of our schedules, and integrating our newest bandmate into our very full calendar.

Where are some of your favorite venues around Toledo to play? And where would you like to play some day?

Our appearances in Toledo have been rare to date, although the docks, yacht clubs and city park groups have hired us over the years. We prefer to partner with restaurants, wineries, breweries, clubhouses, festivals and concert venues that have a strong focus on LIVE LOCAL MUSIC. Our focus is one year ahead, and multiple booking opportunities.

Thinking ahead, the university circuit will be fun. The Metroparks also have some potential venues. “Perhaps I will trapeze across the stage of the Valentine Theater someday (like my granddaughters!) and introduce my bandmates to my hometown!”

What else should we know about EZ Pickenz?

In 2023, we developed a special concert experience and launched “EZ Pickenz Sings Lightfoot,” a two-hour concert of Gordon Lightfoot’s greatest songs. In May 2024, we sold out a show at Benfield Wines in Swanton. We would love to see that show repeated in other local communities.

We played a one hour special “EZ Pickenz Sings Lightfoot” at the Roche de Boeuf Festival in Waterville in September. We had our debut at The Village Idiot that same evening. That’s a good day in the music business.

Catch EZ Pickenz in November:

Nov. 2: Mail Pouch @ 6

Nov. 3: Te’kela @ 6

Nov. 9: Benfield Wines @ 6

Nov. 15: Stoney Ridge @ 5:30

Nov. 16: Buffalo Rock Brewing Company @ 7

Nov. 22: Logan’s Irish Pub @ 8:30

Nov. 30: Catawba Inn @ 6

facebook.com/share/qQCoBUkV2thYP5Lf/?mibextid=LQQJ4d

open.spotify.com/album/4F9VjmoQ3ee6Indy9tbWZz?si=JuAa7zoeSSmEpUPH33U6sA