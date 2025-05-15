Experience Live Jazz in Toledo: Top Venues and Weekly Events

Toledo boasts a vibrant jazz scene with numerous bars and restaurants hosting live performances throughout the week. Whether you’re a jazz aficionado or seeking an enjoyable night out, here are some top spots to experience live jazz in the Toledo area:

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge

3519 Summit St, Toledo, (419) 246-4671 lucilles.tolhouse.com

Every Tuesday, Gene Parker and Damen Cook deliver captivating performances from 7:30pm to 10pm at Lucille’s Jazz Lounge, a premier venue dedicated to live jazz in Toledo.

The Village Idiot

309 Conant St (btwn W Dudley St & W Wayne St), Maumee, (419) 893-7281 villageidiotmaumee.com



A popular spot in Maumee, The Village Idiot hosts local jazz musicians every Sunday from 5pm to 8pm, providing a lively setting with great food and drinks.

Maumee Bay Brewing Company

27 Broadway St, Toledo (419) 243-1302 mbaybrew.com

Enjoy live jazz every Wednesday from 7pm to 10pm at this renowned brewery, with performances by Tim Tilderman, Bob Banley, John Johnson, and Clark Brooks.

Peacock Cafe

2007 Monroe St, Toledo (419) 241-8004 peacockcafe.com

This historic venue hosts ‘Jazz Collective’ nights every Thursday from 7pm to 10pm, featuring local, regional, and national jazz musicians, in collaboration with WXTS (FM-88.3).

Brew House Downtown

114 N Summit St, Toledo (419) 243-4345 brewhousedowntown.com

A downtown coffee shop that transforms on Fridays from 7pm to 10pm, offering live jazz performances by local artists in a cozy setting.

The Golden Road

3560 Dorr St, Toledo (419) 720-3323 facebook.com/goldenroadtoledo/

Hear live jazz music every Monday night from 7pm to 10pm at this local dance and night club.

These venues provide a diverse range of jazz experiences, contributing to Toledo’s rich musical heritage. Be sure to check each establishment’s website or contact them directly for the most current event schedules and any reservation requirements.

