Cork and Knife Provisions’ November Events

Cork and Knife Provisions has a lineup of fun events throughout the month of November. Enjoy delicious food, delightful ambiance and fun during these fun events. Each event features a special crafted menu, inspired by the events theme.

Brunch Baes for Tays – The Taylor Swift Brunch Experience

Saturday, Nov. 9, 11am – 1pm

“Make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it” at Cork and Knife Provisions. Enjoy music trivia, eras tour photo booth, special drinks and the Taylor Swift inspired menu, including items like Cornelia Street Corn Breakfast Nachos, The 1 – Savory August Mushroom Quiche and Chai Cookie Cake at this all ages event. Tickets to the event are $50.

Lunch Pop Up CHICAGOLAND BEEF SANDOS

Wednesday, Nov. 13, 11am-2pm

A special lunch pop-up featuring ‘Chicagoland beef sandos’. Enjoy a special menu featuring Classic Italian Beef sandwiches, fries and more during the lunch pop-up.

The Sopranos Soiree

Friday, Nov. 15, 6pm-10pm

Enjoy a night based on Chef & Katie’s favorite show, The Sopranos. Enjoy Sopranos-inspired drinks, Italian food and games during this adults-only event. Dressing as your favorite character is encouraged. Tickets to the event are $75.

Friendsgiving

Friday, Nov. 22, 6pm-9pm

Celebrate the holiday all about food at Cork and Knife Provisions. Enjoy a Thanksgiving insprired menu, including Scratch Parker House Rolls, Orange and Cinnamon Scented Cranberry Relish, ‘Really Good Gravy’, Ohio Maple Lacquered Carrots, Butter Basted Free-Range Turkey Breast and so much more. There will also be a ‘All The Sweet Stuff Dessert Bar’, featuring all the favorite Thanksgiving desserts. Individual tickets to the event are $58, tickets for 2 are $112 and group tickets are available for an additional cost.