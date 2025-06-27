Bands Wanted for $1,000 Showdown at River Raisin Festival

The River Raisin Festival’s popular Battle of the Bands returns for its third year on Saturday, July 12, offering local musicians a shot at a $1,000 grand prize during Blissfield’s 41st annual summer celebration.

Finalists will perform 40-minute sets on the Pavilion Stage between 3 and 11 p.m., with fan donations and mystery judges helping determine the winner. The event is designed to spotlight regional talent and keep the festival lineup fresh, according to Festival President Rick Allen.

A refundable $100 deposit is required to secure a spot. Bands must use the festival’s professional sound system and ensure performances remain family-friendly in both attire and content. The contest is sponsored by Aaron and Karen Ricketts.

To enter, bands should email a video submission or request additional details by contacting Allen at [email protected].