Bands for Bulldogs Music Festival Brings Music, Food, and Fun to Rossford

Rossford’s downtown will come alive with music, food, and community spirit this Sunday during the 2025 Bands for Bulldogs Music Festival, benefiting the Rossford Bulldog Foundation. The festival runs from 1–6 pm across multiple venues, including Moe’s Place, Danny’s Cafe, Red’s, and Cinco de Mayo, with both indoor and outdoor performances.

The celebration kicks off at 1 pm at Cinco de Mayo with the Rossford High School drum line. Throughout the afternoon, festivalgoers can enjoy live music, food, and games, with proceeds supporting the foundation’s efforts to provide grants to Rossford teachers, scholarships for graduating seniors, and programs like the annual drone camp in partnership with First Solar.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase under the city’s Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area (DORA) rules. Tables will line Superior Street, and merchandise will be sold at each location. A new addition this year is a “numbers game,” giving attendees the chance to win cash prizes through envelope purchases before or during the event.

Parking is available at multiple locations, including Rossford school lots, the Rec Center, the public lot behind the Rec Center, Dogg’s Ice Cream lot, and the Cinco de Mayo lot and field. Shuttle service will run from noon to 6 pm between Cinco de Mayo and the Rec Center, with additional stops along Superior Street.

Organizers hope the event will draw a big crowd to celebrate Rossford pride while raising funds for local schools.