Alice Cooper: Live in Toledo January 29

Alice Cooper will be performing at the Stranahan Theater and Great Hall on January 29.

The rock star has a career spanning more than 50 years, and in his time has earned the title of “The Godfather of Shock Rock”. Cooper has received accolades from many music organizations including awards for Best Worldwide Solo Artist, Best Metal Performance and Best Classic Album.

Cooper is headlining his 39th tour and has been touring since 1968. He is now touring his 21st studio album Detroit Stories and has 55 stops on his international route. Toledo’s Stranahan Hall is the third stop of the tour.

The event is January 29 at 7:00pm. Tickets are available now via Etix.com at the Stranahan Theater and Great Hall. Tickets range from $39.50-79.50, and accessibility seating is available.

Stranahan Hall is not requiring a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination for entry. Masks are to be worn at all times when not actively eating or drinking at the event.

More information can be found online at Alice’s Cooper Tour page and tickets can be purchased here.