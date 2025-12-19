Accomplished Jazz Pianist David Janeway Brought His Eponymous Trio to Lucille’s Jazz Club

The Toledo City Paper depends on readers like you! Become a friend today. See membership options

Detroit-born, New York-based jazz pianist David Janeway brought his trio to TolHouse as his group takes the stage at Lucille’s Jazz Lounge on Friday, December 5th. The ensemble — named, appropriately, the David Janeway Trio — comprises Janeway on keys, bassist Jeff Pedraz and Detroit-local drummer Caleb Robinson. As an extra special treat, they also invited Toledo-based singer Ramona Collins to join them for the show.

Janeway is a jazz pianist par excellence, showing equal capability as the harmonic backbone of his trio and as a soloist. His playing is fluid and expressive, with his solos often toying with rhythmic expectations and exploring repetitive motifs. Bassist Pedraz is an excellent player in his own right, with his impressive melodic sensibilities getting the most out of a notoriously beastly instrument. Robinson, for his part, brings his verve and panache on drums to round out the group. He is a lively, yet sensitive player who adds a welcome edge to the trio. While the David Janeway Trio is worth the price of admission in and of themselves, special guest Ramona Collins is wonderful addition to the evening’s proceedings. A powerhouse vocalist with a clear, emotive tone, her 50 years of performance experience show through in her unique, thoughtful approach to jazz standards.

The David Janeway Trio played a wide-ranging set including cuts from Janeway’s most recent record, Forward Motion. Toledoans who made their way to Lucille’s were in for a night of virtuosic and dynamic musicianship.

