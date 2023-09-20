Abe Ovadia Trio to Perform at Lucille’s Jazz Lounge

New York City’s jazz group, Abe Ovadia Trio set to perform at Lucille’s Jazz Lounge, Sept. 30, at 7 pm.

Tickets for the performance are $15 and can be purchased on Eventbrite.

The band is led by guitarist Abe Ovadia. Norman Damschroder joins him on bass, and the drums are played by Anthony Taddeo.

Bandleader Abe Ovadia is an award-winning jazz musician known for his unique style of playing the guitar. Todd Barken, NEA Jazz Master, described his playing style as “powerfully lyrical.”

He was awarded Best Guitarist of 2016 by Hot House Jazz Magazine, New York City’s premier jazz magazine, and said to be “one of the most innovative guitarists of our time” by Musicvox Guitars.

Abe has collaborated with many jazz artists including several Grammy nominated musicians.

Abe’s “focus on exploring new frontiers in music is evident in every performance,” according to his website. “Every concert is marked with deep intensity that serves the music and nurtures the exploratory spirit of his fellow musicians.”

Abe has had an extensive career performing at various renowned jazz venues, including Blue Note Jazz Club, where famous jazz musicians such as Lionel Hampton and Etta James have also graced the stage.

Abe also has a passion for jazz music education. He is an adjunct professor of guitar at Fairleigh Dickinson University as well as a guest speaker and performer at many schools and libraries across America.

“(Abe) has been a dedicated supporter of directly educating our youth in schools and adults in public centers,” President of Musicvox Guitars Matt Eichen said in a statement. “He believes the art of jazz guitar belongs to all people to know and enjoy, not a select elite.”

Abe’s performance at Lucille’s Jazz Club will start at 7:15 pm and last around three hours.

Lucille’s Jazz Club was established in 2021 at a venue for the Toledo community to enjoy jazz, blues and Latin music. Lucille’s is located inside of TolHouse, Toledo’s private members-only social club, however the jazz lounge is accessible to the public.

For tickets or more information on Abe Ovadio Trio’s performance at Lucille’s Jazz Lounge, visit https://www.eventbrite.com/e/abe-ovadia-trio-tickets-702351701847?aff=ebdsoporgprofile.