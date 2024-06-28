30+ Of The Coolest Places In Toledo To Hear Live Music

Eager to enjoy a little nightlife? Music lovers can still enjoy tunes while social-distancing at a variety of local restaurants and bars. Here’s a handful of venues that are currently hosting, or have hosted, live music. Check their Facebook pages for updates, as changes and adjustments to the schedule are frequent.

If you know of a venue we haven’t listed, please send an email to [email protected] so we can make sure to include them in this list. The show must go on!

Bar 145 continues to offer entertainment and live music. 5305 Monroe St., 419- 593-0073. Bar145toledo.com

Basil Pizza and Wine Bar offers live music on the patio on Wednesday, Saturday and Sunday throughout the week 3145 Hollister Ln., Perrysburg. 419-873-6218. Basilpizzaandwinebar.com

Benfield Wines is currently hosting live music events throughout the month. 102 N Main St, Swanton. 419-862-5427. benfieldwines.com

Bier Stube Bar & Grill continues to offer entertainment throughout the week and live music on Fridays and Saturdays. 5333 Monroe St., 419-841-7999. facebook.com/BierStube419

Blarney Irish Pub Toledo live music every Friday and Saturday starting at 8. 601 Monroe St., 419-418-2339. Theblarneyirishpub.com

Blue LLama Jazz Club’s dining room and patio not only feature craft cocktails and delicious shared plates, but live music. 314 S. Main St., Ann Arbor. 734-372-3200. bluellamaclub.co

The Croswell Opera House enjoy theatre, musicals and live music at this venue. 129 E Maumee St., Adrian, MI. 567-264-7469. Croswell.org

Curtice Hy-Flash hosts live music and karaoke nights throughout the month. 7401 Jerusalem Rd, Oregon. 419-836-9747. facebook.com/thehyflash

Dale’s Bar & Grill offers live music every Thursday, Friday & Saturday at 6pm. 322 Conant St., Maumee. 419-893-3113. Dalesbarandgrill.com

Fleetwood’s Beer Garden enjoy a cold one and live music every Friday and Saturday. N St Clair St. 419-725-4367. Hensvilletoledo.com

Frankies Inner City is still hosting live music throughout the year. 308 Main St. 419-698-4020. frankiestoledo.com

Frontera Sabores de México hosts live music on the patio during the evening, Wednesday through Saturday. 5375 Airport Hwy., 419-720-4273. facebook.com/FronteraSabores/

Georgjz419 Fun, Food, & Spirits has hosted parking lot parties and shows and the fun continues. 1205 Adams St., 419- 842-4477. facebook.com/GeorgjzToledo

Gillig Winery live music on Saturdays from 1 to 4pm and 6 to 9pm. 1720 Northridge Rd, Findlay. 419-408-3230. gilligwinery.com

Hollywood Casino Toledo is keeping the jams going. 1968 Miami St., 419-661-5200. Hollywoodtoledo.com

Kobe Bay at the Docks frequently offers music on the patio. 18 Main St., 419-464-0299. thebaytoledo.com

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room live music every Thursday, Friday and Saturday. 301 River Road, Maumee. 567-402-4308. leviandlilacs.com

Local Thyme is back open with frequent live music performances on the weekends. 6719 Providence St., Whitehouse. 567-246-5014. Localthyme.pub

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge Located inside TolHouse, the public jazz lounge offers live music throughout the week. 1447 N Summit St Suite C. lucillesjazzlounge.com

Mail Pouch Saloon hosts live music throughout the month. 14260 Airport Hwy, Swanton. 419-825-5502. eatmailpouch.com

Majestic Oak Winery is keeping the music going on their beautiful, sprawling lawn. 13554 Mohler Rd., Grand Rapids, OH. 419-875-6474. Majesticoakwinery.com

Manhattan’s Pub ‘n Cheer features live local music every Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and Open Mic Night on Wednesdays. 1516 Adams St., 419-243-6675. Manhattanstoledo.com

Maumee Bay Brewing Company has live music events every Wednesday from 7 to 10pm. 201 Morris St. 419-243-1302. Mbaybrew.com

The Ottawa Tavern hosts live music every weekend and special music events throughout the month. 419-725-5483. 1817 Adams St Frnt. facebook.com/ot.toledo/

Papa’s Tavern offers live music throughout the week. 1328 Liberty St., 419-697-0644. facebook.com/papastavern419

Plat8 is back with live music. 4330 Central Ave., 419-214-0370. Plat8Toledo.com

Rocky’s brags of an atmosphere like “your best friend’s basement,” and that includes bands performing on a regular basis. 4020 Secor Rd. 419-214-0029. facebook.com/rockysrules

Six-Fifths Distilling Enjoy just food, spirits and live music. 120 W. South Boundary, Perrysburg. 567-336-6057. sixfifthsdistilling.com

Sodbuster Bar the “Best Bar in Sylvania” hosts great music throughout the month. 5758 Main St, Ste 6, Sylvania. 419-517-1045. Sodbusterbar.com

The Stubborn Brother Pizza Bar offers live music on Wednesdays at 7pm. 3115 W. Bancroft St., 419-720-1818. Stubbornbrother.com

Te’kela Mexican Cantina y Cocina in Sylvania offers live music almost daily. 5147 S. Main St., Sylvania. 419-517-0233. Tekelacocina.com

Toledo Spirits Company hosts live music on Sunday evenings, beginning at 5pm. 1301 N. Summit St., 419-662-9521. facebook.com/toledospirits

The Toledo Yacht Club will host country night on Friday, June 28 and Friday, July 26. Enjoy an evening of line dancing and country tunes. 3900 N. Summit St., 419-726-3485. thetoledoyachtclub.com

Tommie’s Sports Bar & Grille brings musicians in for live music on the patio. 5201 Monroe St., 419-841-9919. facebook.com/TommiesToledo/

The Whitehouse Inn has offered live music outside on the patio. 10853 Waterville St., Whitehouse. 419-877-1180. facebook.com/whitehouseinnohio

Ye Olde Cock n Bull has live music throughout the month. 9 N. Huron St., 419-244-2855. facebook.com/cocknbulltoledo