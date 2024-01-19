Music Notes February 2024

Sigma Alpha Iota Musicale

The sisters of the Northwest Ohio Alumnae chapter are joining the Mu Delta chapter of the University of Toledo to present an afternoon of women in music. Free, Sunday, Feb. 25, 3:30pm. UToledo Center for Performing Arts Recital Hall, 1910 W Rocket Dr. allevents.in

Tribute to Journey’s greatest hits

The Midwest’s favorite Journey Tribute band is returning to the Croswell for the first time in 10 years. Ultimate Tribute to Journey will perform Journey’s classic hits Friday, Feb. 16, 7:30pm. $25 for students, $32 for adults. 129 E Maumee St., Adrian, MI. 517-264-7469. Croswell.org

Timeless music with Ramona Collins

Toledo’s own Ramona Collins performs tunes from her Great American Songbook, timeless songs that hold meaning from generation to generation. Feb. 10 through 14, 8pm. Tickets $26+ for adults, children $15. Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle, 2445 Monroe St. toledojazz.org

The Twenty Fives at Bier Stube

The Twenty Fives, a Toledo based classic alternative and modern rock cover band perform at the Bier Stube Friday, Feb. 23, 6 pm. 5333 Monroe Street. 419-841-7999. Bandsintown.com