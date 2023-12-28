Music Notes January 2024

Live Music Wednesdays at Maumee Bay Brewing

Maumee Bay Brewing Co. hosts live music every Wednesday at The Tip Jar and occasionally in the restaurant throughout January from 7 pm to 10 pm. Enjoy food and brews with live music from various groups with a focus on jazz. 27 Broadway St. 419-243-1302. Mbaybrew.com.

Bluegrass in Superclass

The Bluegrass Music Festival at Maumee Bay Lodge features bluegrass artists like Larry Efaw & The Bluegrass Mountaineers, Lorraine Jordan & Carolina Road and, the main event, Rhonda Vincent & the Rage. Maumee Bay Lodge, 1750 State Park Road #2, Oregon. Thurs. Jan. 11 through Sat. Jan. 13. 330-645-1541. bluegrassmusic@sbcglobal.net.

Kings of Soul with the Symphony

Kings of Soul showcases the music of legendary artists Marvin Gaye, Jackie Wilson, James Brown, Otis Redding, The Temptations, Al Green, Barry White, Smokey Robinson and Curtis Mayfield in an evening of soulful rhythms and melodies. Saturday, Jan. 27 8 pm. Toledo Museum of Art Peristyle Theater, 2445 Monroe St. 419-246-8000. Ticket prices vary. artstoledo.com.

Everyday People 419 at the Maumee Indoor

Everyday People 419 brings its funky R&B, soul and top 40 mix to the Maumee Indoor Theater. Part of the Music Memorial Concert Series, Everyday People 419 plays Sunday, Jan. 28 at 6 pm. 601 Conant St. everydaypeople419.wixsite.com/mysite.