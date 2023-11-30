Music Calendar December 2023

WEEKLY

MON.

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Whiskey Monday featuring Jake Pilewski (acoustic)

Ciao!: Chris Brown & Candace Coleman (soft rock, jazz)

TUES.

Ciao!: Chris Brown & Candace Coleman (soft rock, jazz)

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop – Father’N Son (acoustic)

WED.

The Real Seafood Company: Area pianist/vocalists

Wheelin’ on the Rocks: Open Jam with Black Ice Jam Band

Maumee Bay Brewing Co.: Organic Ingredients (jazz)

Georgjz: Karaoke

Peacock Cafe: Karaoke

THURS.

The Real Seafood Company: Area pianist/vocalists

The Chop House: Jazz piano

Wheelin’ on the Rocks: Karaoke

SUN

Kickstand Saloon: Open Jam with Dave Fleeson and Steve Taylor

Sodbuster Bar: Father’nSon Jam

Village Idiot: Open Mic

THIS MONTH

FRI, Dec. 1

Grand Rapids Town Hall: Jason Ramm (acoustic)

Huntington Center: Trans-Siberian Orchestra (orchestra)

Village Idiot: House Band (rock)

Bier Stube: The 25s (rock)

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Blues Man Bobby G (blues)

Black Kite Coffeehouse: Jo Serrapere & the Lafawndas (americana)

Papa’s Tavern: Strawberry Kush (classic rock)

Bar 145: 56 Daze (rock)

Hollywood Casino: North of Nashville (country)

Majestic Oak Winery: Eric “Tater” Edwards (acoustic)

SAT, Dec. 2

Manor House at Wildwood: Birds of a Feather (vocal duo)

Majestic Oak Winery: Mike Szafarowicz (acoustic)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: CurtainEight (acoustic)

Pioneer Inn Bar & Grill: Open Mic with Mad Mic and Jake McCoy Uncle Mounty (open mic)

Whiskey River Tavern: Christopher James (acoustic)

Bar 145: Random Act (rock)

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Olivia Van Goor (jazz)

Frankie’s Inner City: Smells Like Nirvana (rock)

Toledo Museum of Art: Christmas at the Peristyle (orchestra)

Bier Stube: The Castawayz (rock)

Hollywood Casino: Separate Ways: Journey Tribute (classic rock)

Benfield Wines: Dave Carpenter (acoustic)

Sneaky Pete’s Saloon: Married With Children (rock)

Village Idiot: Echo Record (indie rock)

SUN, Dec. 3

Rosaria’s on Third Street: Hector Mendoza (guitar)

Majestic Oak Winery: Bruce Brodie (acoustic)

MON, Dec. 4

Village Idiot : Frank May (acoustic)

TUE, Dec. 5

Levi & Lilac’s Listening Lounge: Holiday Variety Show

WED, Dec. 6

Epworth United Methodist Church: Carols: Chancel Choir & the Academy Brass Quintet (choral)

THUR, Dec. 7

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Hector Mendoza (guitar)

Papa’s Tavern: Open Jam

Peacock Cafe: Lori Lefevre (jazz)

Kickstand Saloon: Jeffrey Oliver (acoustic)

Bar 145: DJ Issa Lynch (electronic)

Quenched & Tempered Brewing Co.: Ryan Dunlap (acoustic)

FRI, Dec. 8

Grand Rapids Town Hall: Mark Poseler (acoustic)

Manor House at Wildwood: Birds of a Feather (vocal duo)

Majestic Oak Winery: Mojoe Boes (blues)

Benfield Wines: Abbigale (blues)

Bier Stube: The Cheeks (rock)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Ross Thompson (acoustic)

Christ the Word Church: Sounds of Triumph Christmas Concert (choral)

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Mississippi Heat (blues)

Kickstand Saloon: Hybrid (rock)

Bar 145: The Delaneys (rock)

SAT, Dec. 9

Hollywood Casino: Blue Morning: Foreigner Tribue (classic rock)

Majestic Oak Winery: Renegade Lemonade Duo (acoustic)

Benfield Wines: Gypsy Lovin’ (acoustic)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Cindy Slee (acoustic)

Christ the Word Church: Sounds of Triumph Christmas Concert (choral)

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Jean Holden (jazz)

Bier Stube: Noisy Neighbors (rock)

Manhattan’s Pub & Cheer: Christian Lombardo (acoustic)

Bar 145: Redfeather (country)

SUN, Dec. 10

The Chalet at Oak Shade Grove: The Teutonia Chor presents A Very Merry Christmas (choral)

Rosaria’s on Third Street: Jake Pilewski (acoustic)

WED, Dec. 13

Frankie’s Inner City: Kendra Morris (soul)

Stranahan Theater: Mannheim Steamroller (orchestra)

THUR, Dec. 14

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Mark Elder (acoustic)

Peacock Cafe: Scott Kretzer (jazz)

Quenched & Tempered Brewing Co.: Open Mic

Tony Packo’s: The Cakewalkin’ Jass Band (jazz)

FRI, Dec. 15

Grand Rapids Town Hall: Jason Ramm (acoustic)

Majestic Oak Winery: Engine 19 (rock)

Bier Stube: Distant Cousinz (pop/rock)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Cara Taylor (acoustic)

Village Idiot: House Band (rock)

Bar 145: Renegade Lemonade (pop/rock)

Kickstand Saloon: Middle Age Arcade (rock)

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Ellie Martin (jazz)

Hollywood Casino: The Bradberries (rock)

Leroy & Margarets: Baja Frog (rock)

SAT, Dec. 16

The Switchboard: Immaginatron (rock)

Majestic Oak Winery: Joe & Shuey (acoustic)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Muddy (acoustic)

Pioneer Inn: Jake McCoy Jam (acoustic)

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Shawn Holt & the Teardrops (blues)

Valentine Theatre: Michael Cavanaugh: A Merry Rockin’ Christmas (rock)

Bier Stube: Paddock (rock)

Toledo Museum of Art: A Swingin’ Christmas (jazz)

The Distillery: Not Fast Enüff (rock)

Speedways Bar & Grill: Dealing with Dragons (rock)

The Village Idiot: the Skittle Bots (pop/rock)

Hollywood Casino: Madison Avenue (pop/rock)

Bar 145: My 80s Vice (pop/rock)

SUN, Dec. 17

Rosaria’s on Third Street: The Aaron-Peter String Duo (strings)

Majestic Oak Winery: Ramona & Trez (vocal)

Earnest Brew Works: whateverandeveramen. (choral)

MON, Dec. 18

Earnest Brew Works: whateverandeveramen. (choral)

Village Idiot: Frank May (acoustic)

THURS, Dec. 21

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Jon B. Roth (acoustic)

Peacock Cafe: Hepcat Revival (jazz)

The Summit: Candlelight: Holiday Special featuring “The Nutcracker” and More (classical)

Bar 145: DJ Issa Lynch (electronic)

FRI, Dec. 22

Grand Rapids Town Hall: Asa Danekind (acoustic)

Majestic Oak Winery: Scott & Melissa (acoustic)

Bier Stube: G-String Jettison (rock)

The Village Idiot: The 25s (alternative rock)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Brent Lowry (acoustic)

Triple Crowne: Acoustic Hoopla (acoustic)

Sneaky Pete’s Saloon: Whiskey Gypsy (rock)

Hollywood Casino: Trailer Park Ninjas (rock)

Bar 145: Distant Cousinz (pop/rock)

SAT, Dec. 23

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Shawn Sanders (acoustic)

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Holiday Jazz with Ramona Collins (jazz)

Bier Stube: Random Act (rock)

Walbridge Tap Room: Acoustic Hoopla (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: Baccano (rock)

Bar 145: Mad Dog Adams (rock)

Hollywood Casino: Arctic Clam (pop/rock)

THURS, Dec. 28

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Tim Oehlers (acoustic)

Peacock Cafe: Jason Quick (jazz)

Quenched & Tempered Brewing Co. – Muddy (acoustic)

FRI, Dec. 29

The Village Idiot: Day Drinkers (rock)

Majestic Oak Winery: Shane Piasecki (acoustic)

Bier Stube: Madison Avenue (pop/rock)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Frank May (acoustic)

Barr’s Public House: Chick Flick (acoustic)

The Village Idiot: Funk Factory (pop/rock)

Bar 145: Willits Records (alternative rock)

Hollywood Casino: Marquis66 (rock)

SAT, Dec. 30

Majestic Oak Winery: Ben DeLong (acoustic)

Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Dave Rybs (acoustic)

Pioneer Inn: Jake McCoy Jam (rock)

Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Chris Canas (blues)

Bier Stube: Mizer Vossen Project (rock)

Bar 145: North of Nashville (country)

Hollywood Casino: Renegade Lemonade (pop/rock)

SUN, Dec. 31

Prime Nightlife: Boogie Matrix Mechanism (rock)

Hollywood Casino: the Skittle Bots (pop/rock)

Bar 145: DJ Adubb (electronic)