Music Calendar December 2023

WEEKLY
MON.
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Whiskey Monday featuring Jake Pilewski (acoustic)
Ciao!: Chris Brown & Candace Coleman (soft rock, jazz)
TUES.
Ciao!: Chris Brown & Candace Coleman (soft rock, jazz)
Fuzzy’s Taco Shop – Father’N Son (acoustic)
WED.
The Real Seafood Company: Area pianist/vocalists
Wheelin’ on the Rocks: Open Jam with Black Ice Jam Band
Maumee Bay Brewing Co.: Organic Ingredients (jazz)
Georgjz: Karaoke
Peacock Cafe: Karaoke
THURS.
The Real Seafood Company: Area pianist/vocalists
The Chop House: Jazz piano
Wheelin’ on the Rocks: Karaoke
SUN
Kickstand Saloon: Open Jam with Dave Fleeson and Steve Taylor
Sodbuster Bar: Father’nSon Jam
Village Idiot: Open Mic
THIS MONTH
FRI, Dec. 1
Grand Rapids Town Hall: Jason Ramm (acoustic)
Huntington Center: Trans-Siberian Orchestra (orchestra)
Village Idiot: House Band (rock)
Bier Stube: The 25s (rock)
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Blues Man Bobby G (blues)
Black Kite Coffeehouse: Jo Serrapere & the Lafawndas (americana)
Papa’s Tavern: Strawberry Kush (classic rock)
Bar 145: 56 Daze (rock)
Hollywood Casino: North of Nashville (country)
Majestic Oak Winery: Eric “Tater” Edwards (acoustic)
SAT, Dec. 2
Manor House at Wildwood: Birds of a Feather (vocal duo)
Majestic Oak Winery: Mike Szafarowicz (acoustic)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: CurtainEight (acoustic)
Pioneer Inn Bar & Grill: Open Mic with Mad Mic and Jake McCoy Uncle Mounty (open mic)
Whiskey River Tavern: Christopher James (acoustic)
Bar 145: Random Act (rock)
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Olivia Van Goor (jazz)
Frankie’s Inner City: Smells Like Nirvana (rock)
Toledo Museum of Art: Christmas at the Peristyle (orchestra)
Bier Stube: The Castawayz (rock)
Hollywood Casino: Separate Ways: Journey Tribute (classic rock)
Benfield Wines: Dave Carpenter (acoustic)
Sneaky Pete’s Saloon: Married With Children (rock)
Village Idiot: Echo Record (indie rock)
SUN, Dec. 3
Rosaria’s on Third Street: Hector Mendoza (guitar)
Majestic Oak Winery: Bruce Brodie (acoustic)
MON, Dec. 4
Village Idiot : Frank May (acoustic)
TUE, Dec. 5
Levi & Lilac’s Listening Lounge: Holiday Variety Show
WED, Dec. 6
Epworth United Methodist Church: Carols: Chancel Choir & the Academy Brass Quintet (choral)
THUR, Dec. 7
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Hector Mendoza (guitar)
Papa’s Tavern: Open Jam
Peacock Cafe: Lori Lefevre (jazz)
Kickstand Saloon: Jeffrey Oliver (acoustic)
Bar 145: DJ Issa Lynch (electronic)
Quenched & Tempered Brewing Co.: Ryan Dunlap (acoustic)
FRI, Dec. 8
Grand Rapids Town Hall: Mark Poseler (acoustic)
Manor House at Wildwood: Birds of a Feather (vocal duo)
Majestic Oak Winery: Mojoe Boes (blues)
Benfield Wines: Abbigale (blues)
Bier Stube: The Cheeks (rock)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Ross Thompson (acoustic)
Christ the Word Church: Sounds of Triumph Christmas Concert (choral)
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Mississippi Heat (blues)
Kickstand Saloon: Hybrid (rock)
Bar 145: The Delaneys (rock)
SAT, Dec. 9
Hollywood Casino: Blue Morning: Foreigner Tribue (classic rock)
Majestic Oak Winery: Renegade Lemonade Duo (acoustic)
Benfield Wines: Gypsy Lovin’ (acoustic)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Cindy Slee (acoustic)
Christ the Word Church: Sounds of Triumph Christmas Concert (choral)
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Jean Holden (jazz)
Bier Stube: Noisy Neighbors (rock)
Manhattan’s Pub & Cheer: Christian Lombardo (acoustic)
Bar 145: Redfeather (country)
SUN, Dec. 10
The Chalet at Oak Shade Grove: The Teutonia Chor presents A Very Merry Christmas (choral)
Rosaria’s on Third Street: Jake Pilewski (acoustic)
WED, Dec. 13
Frankie’s Inner City: Kendra Morris (soul)
Stranahan Theater: Mannheim Steamroller (orchestra)
THUR, Dec. 14
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Mark Elder (acoustic)
Peacock Cafe: Scott Kretzer (jazz)
Quenched & Tempered Brewing Co.: Open Mic
Tony Packo’s: The Cakewalkin’ Jass Band (jazz)
FRI, Dec. 15
Grand Rapids Town Hall: Jason Ramm (acoustic)
Majestic Oak Winery: Engine 19 (rock)
Bier Stube: Distant Cousinz (pop/rock)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Cara Taylor (acoustic)
Village Idiot: House Band (rock)
Bar 145: Renegade Lemonade (pop/rock)
Kickstand Saloon: Middle Age Arcade (rock)
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Ellie Martin (jazz)
Hollywood Casino: The Bradberries (rock)
Leroy & Margarets: Baja Frog (rock)
SAT, Dec. 16
The Switchboard: Immaginatron (rock)
Majestic Oak Winery: Joe & Shuey (acoustic)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Muddy (acoustic)
Pioneer Inn: Jake McCoy Jam (acoustic)
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Shawn Holt & the Teardrops (blues)
Valentine Theatre: Michael Cavanaugh: A Merry Rockin’ Christmas (rock)
Bier Stube: Paddock (rock)
Toledo Museum of Art: A Swingin’ Christmas (jazz)
The Distillery: Not Fast Enüff (rock)
Speedways Bar & Grill: Dealing with Dragons (rock)
The Village Idiot: the Skittle Bots (pop/rock)
Hollywood Casino: Madison Avenue (pop/rock)
Bar 145: My 80s Vice (pop/rock)
SUN, Dec. 17
Rosaria’s on Third Street: The Aaron-Peter String Duo (strings)
Majestic Oak Winery: Ramona & Trez (vocal)
Earnest Brew Works: whateverandeveramen. (choral)
MON, Dec. 18
Earnest Brew Works: whateverandeveramen. (choral)
Village Idiot: Frank May (acoustic)
THURS, Dec. 21
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Jon B. Roth (acoustic)
Peacock Cafe: Hepcat Revival (jazz)
The Summit: Candlelight: Holiday Special featuring “The Nutcracker” and More (classical)
Bar 145: DJ Issa Lynch (electronic)
FRI, Dec. 22
Grand Rapids Town Hall: Asa Danekind (acoustic)
Majestic Oak Winery: Scott & Melissa (acoustic)
Bier Stube: G-String Jettison (rock)
The Village Idiot: The 25s (alternative rock)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Brent Lowry (acoustic)
Triple Crowne: Acoustic Hoopla (acoustic)
Sneaky Pete’s Saloon: Whiskey Gypsy (rock)
Hollywood Casino: Trailer Park Ninjas (rock)
Bar 145: Distant Cousinz (pop/rock)
SAT, Dec. 23
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Shawn Sanders (acoustic)
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Holiday Jazz with Ramona Collins (jazz)
Bier Stube: Random Act (rock)
Walbridge Tap Room: Acoustic Hoopla (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: Baccano (rock)
Bar 145: Mad Dog Adams (rock)
Hollywood Casino: Arctic Clam (pop/rock)
THURS, Dec. 28
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Tim Oehlers (acoustic)
Peacock Cafe: Jason Quick (jazz)
Quenched & Tempered Brewing Co. – Muddy (acoustic)
FRI, Dec. 29
The Village Idiot: Day Drinkers (rock)
Majestic Oak Winery: Shane Piasecki (acoustic)
Bier Stube: Madison Avenue (pop/rock)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Frank May (acoustic)
Barr’s Public House: Chick Flick (acoustic)
The Village Idiot: Funk Factory (pop/rock)
Bar 145: Willits Records (alternative rock)
Hollywood Casino: Marquis66 (rock)
SAT, Dec. 30
Majestic Oak Winery: Ben DeLong (acoustic)
Levi & Lilac’s Whiskey Room: Dave Rybs (acoustic)
Pioneer Inn: Jake McCoy Jam (rock)
Lucille’s Jazz Lounge: Chris Canas (blues)
Bier Stube: Mizer Vossen Project (rock)
Bar 145: North of Nashville (country)
Hollywood Casino: Renegade Lemonade (pop/rock)
SUN, Dec. 31
Prime Nightlife: Boogie Matrix Mechanism (rock)
Hollywood Casino: the Skittle Bots (pop/rock)
Bar 145: DJ Adubb (electronic)