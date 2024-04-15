Celebrate 419 Day at Frankie’s Toledo

419 Day (April 19) is right around the corner, a day where Toledoans show pride for the Glass City. With multiple celebrations occurring that day, one that will have you rocking out is 419 Day at Frankie’s in east Toledo (308 Main St). The lineup features acts that are all based in the greater Toledo area; The Ice Cream Militia, In Rhythm, Nobody Wins, and Tony Salazar.

We caught up with Broc Curry (owner, Frankie’s), Tony Salazar, Ryan Deuitch (Nobody Wins), Chris Tanicala (In Rhythm) and Dondré Cook (The Ice Cream Militia) and asked them what makes this day, our music scene and city special.

What does 419 Day mean to you?

Curry: 419 Day to me is a symbol of Toledo pride. There are so many great things about Toledo and it’s the perfect way to bring Toledo together and showcase things like art, local business and city heritage.

Salazar: 419 Day is a celebration of my home town, the place that made me who I am. I’ve lived on each side of the city. North, South, East, West. It’s the only home I’ve ever known and I’m proud of it!

Deuitch: 419 Day signifies a time to reflect on everything this city has done for me. Toledo has given me countless opportunities to express myself musically and has been a conduit for meeting so many incredible and talented individuals.

Tanicala: It’s an honor to have a small part celebrating an area with rich history! We’re proud to be born and raised in an area that is known for Jeep, Libbey Glass, the Mud Hens, Tony Packo’s, etc. Just to name a few.

Cook: 419 Day to me means to support and be proud of anything that is purely Toledo. Make a day out of it and just enjoy some things that our city has to offer. I always say that Toledo is a city filled with hidden gems. Our city has plenty to offer, you just have to look for it. 419 Day is a great day to do so.

What’s it been like being a part of Toledo’s music scene?

Curry: Being in the Toledo music scene for close to 30 years, I can confidently say the amount of local talent that comes out of Toledo and NW Ohio is pretty special. The Toledo music scene has always shown a strong diverse cross section of talent.

Salazar: Being a part of Toledo’s music scene these last 24 years has been wonderful, awesome, inspiring, and entertaining. I spent 15 years in the “original metal” scene and these last 10 years or so in the “Cover Band / Acoustic Guy” scene. I feel like I’ve really SEEN all parts of the scene, especially working at a local guitar shop, I get to keep up with ALL of Toledo’s genres. It’s literally my life!

Deuitch: Being able to call myself a part of the Toledo music scene is an honor. This community is unlike any I’ve experienced in any other city in the Midwest.

Tanicala: The music scene in Toledo is unlike any other place. The talent and creativity is off the charts. We’ve been shown nothing but love from the community and the people who enjoy live music. Toledo’s music scene is exploding and we’re excited for what’s to come!

Cook: Being a part of Toledo’s music scene is a very cool experience. Within the circle of Toledo’s musicians, there is an interconnectedness that I think is unique to this medium sized city. Also, musicians do a lot of work for each other outside of their own band. Things like helping with publicity, getting gigs, features in each other’s music and much more. For example, Citizen is definitely more successful than my band, but I went to school with those guys. They were in the music department at Toledo Public Schools just like me. When I run into and talk with any of them they are always willing to share their experience and tips with me. Overall, people in the Toledo music scene typically seem to respect each other and are willing to help each other out with their music business.

This is the first 419 Day for Frankies since 2019. What’s the significance of Frankies being back open?

Curry: I think Frankies has been a major part of the Toledo music scene dating back to the mid 80s, so the fact that we were able to get it reopened post pandemic was a great feeling. The response has been very strong and positive which shows that the music community understands and appreciates the longevity of Frankies. Not many independent venues can say they have existed for as long as Frankies has anywhere in the nation so to be able to continue the tradition is very important to me.

Salazar: I remember dreaming of playing Frankies. Limp Bizkit played there. My young band finally got booked at Frankie’s and a few years later, we were regulars! Many memories and great touring bands I’ve seen at Frankies. It’s one of Toledo’s most sacred stages.

Deuitch: It’s no secret that the pandemic was not only hard for us all socially, but hard on small businesses as well. Some of which never recovered, so I consider all of us so fortunate that we were able to hang onto a venue as iconic as Frankie’s Inner City and start rebuilding music culture in Toledo.

Tanicala: Frankies is such an iconic venue. So many big acts have cut their teeth playing there. We’re excited to share the stage with some great musicians of the 419. Broc Curry and Company have done an amazing job bringing back such a historic venue. We are extremely grateful for every opportunity to showcase our music on the same stage as some of the greats!

Cook: I can’t wait to play at Frankie’s for 419 Day! Last time I played there was for the reopening. They were closed for around 4 years and it was a big deal, no one that I knew had any idea when it’d re-open. I remember when we got the offer to play for the re-open back in July we felt so honored! Frankie’s has so much history and we were one of the bands they wanted to help show off the new and improved space, that meant a lot to us. The space is so much better now, it really made a comeback and I’m happy that they’ve maintained their traction there. People are now more than ever stoked to go see another show at Frankie’s. My band is super excited to play there again, especially because it’s 419 Day. Playing gigs such as this one makes me feel that we have really established ourselves in the Toledo music scene over the years. We will continue to represent Toledo wherever we go!

Friday, April 19th. Doors at 7pm. Tickets are $8 presale. $10 at the door.

308 Main St, Toledo, OH 43605.

