An Afternoon Jazz Concert With Jean and Lisa Holden

Jazz Valley will be holding a free jazz concert by Jean and Lisa Holden on March 2 starting at 3 pm and ending at 5 pm. This is the first time this event has been held.

This program’s purpose is to welcome the local community and visitors to Toledo into a newly activated space at the intersection of Jazz and public art paying honor and memorial to two of Toledo’s famous Jazz clubs and the musicians who called them home.

Jazz Alley is a first-floor corridor in the Glass City Center with murals and photo collages created by local artists Rachel Richardson and Yusuf Lateef. Jazz Alley is a new space for performances and events.

This event will highlight Women’s History Month and Black History Month by featuring Black Women-Owned businesses as vendors in the space during a concert given by Toledo’s First Lady of Song, Jean Holden. She will be accompanied by her daughter, Lisa Holden, on the piano, Norm Damschroder on bass and Scott Kretzer on drums.

Jean has performed in many jazz venues such as jazz club, Blue Llama in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Lucille’s Jazz Lounge at TolHouse in Toledo. Jean has also won three Lake Erie West People’s Choice Awards for Best Female Vocalist and inducted into the Lifetime Achievement Category. Jean has been inducted into the Sylvania Distinguished Artist Hall of Fame.

This event is partly sponsored by the Musicians Performance Trust Fund, generous private donors and media sponsor BCAN. This community offering is free and open to the public. Food and refreshments will be available for sale at The Bench in Jazz Alley.

For more information go to https://www.glasscitycenter.com/?fbclid=IwAR1JLej70lem6L_k08D9HogeDqmvqdXxH0-jPTDLDQ1VY6eEZJc3TdMRTHQ.