Toledo nurse to appear on tonight’s “Jeopardy!”

A registered nurse from Toledo will compete on tonight’s episode of the classic game show Jeopardy!

Joanne Mercer, a certified nursing assistant working at ProMedica Russell J. Ebeid Children’s Hospital, will appear alongside contestants Erin O’Leary and longstanding champion Amy Schneider on the January 24 episode of the show, airing locally tonight.

Mercer studied nursing at the University of Toledo from 2017 through 2021. She playfully added a Jeopardy! logo, a photo of late host Alex Trebek and a trademark Jeopardy! answer and question (“This person just graduated nursing school.” “Who is…Joanne Mercer, BSN?”) to her graduation cap.

Mercer faces a tough challenge in her appearance, taped months prior to tonight’s airdate. She will compete against reigning champion Amy Schneider, who has won 38 straight games, tying Schneider for the show’s second-longest winning streak. (The longest-reigning champion, Ken Jennings, is current co-host of the show.)

Schneider, who has earned over $1 million in her time on Jeopardy!, is the first transgender contestant to qualify for the show’s Tournament of Champions.

To watch Mercer’s appearance on Jeopardy!, tune into WTOL 11 at 7:30pm.