Toledo According To Jason Webber

Years lived in Toledo: First time: 2004-2010; This time: 2018 – present. I hope to stay here for a while!

Occupation: Creative Consultant at MadAveGroup. Also a freelance journalist and future author.

My story, in one sentence: I formerly worked for insane clowns in both politics and the music industry and am now living my life and raising a family as a gentleman copywriter.

The best thing I’ve ever eaten in Toledo was: The pumpkin pancakes at the sorely missed Pam’s Corner and anything Chef Erika Rapp makes at Registry Bistro. For dessert, gimme the tiramisu at Manhattan’s.

The best time I ever had in Toledo: Oh, man. So many. The Halloween parties in the Old West End. My brief but exciting time as a DJ at Frankie’s Underground. The Best of Toledo party of 2007 when I sang “Dancing With Myself” with The Bridges (and repeatedly smashed the mic into my forehead). The Adams Street Zombie Crawl of 2014 where myself and a beautiful woman dressed as an undead Lucy and Ricky Ricardo. The best times of my life have been in Toledo.

If I could change one thing about Toledo: Everybody stop complaining about the potholes! Have you been to Detroit lately? Our streets are practically paved with gold compared to up there. In the words of Prince, “Shut up already! Damn!”

If I knew I could get away with it, I would: Throw a pie in a certain jabroni politician’s face.

The best view in Toledo: The back deck of the Toledo City Paper offices. I miss that view.

When I’m craving a drink, I go to: Registry Bistro to get a drink made by Logan, who is one of the best mixologists I’ve ever encountered.

Local artists who make me happy: Dani Herrera for visual art. Whoever makes those awesome soaps and potions at Handmade Toledo. For music, I’m a huge Klashing Black groupie, and I still hold out hope for a We Are the Fury reunion and new album.

The Toledoan I most admire: Pat O’Connor, RIP. He taught me a lot about music and being a good person.

The reason I am most proud of myself right now: I just made President’s Club at my workplace in my first year on the job and I’m 20,000 words into my book.

What makes me truly feel alive: Live music. A serving of steak tartare from the Chop House. Listening to Prince or The Rolling Stones.

When I was in High School, I probably would have been described as: a grade-A neo-maxi-zoom-dweebie. And proud of it, man.

What I’m listening to: I recently discovered The Shaggs, courtesy of Rob at No Noise Records. Outsider rock at its worst. And I mean that as a compliment.

What I like most about Toledo: It’s a great place to raise a kid. We have an amazing library system. Tony Packo’s is here.