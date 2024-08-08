The Willow Center Opens Third Location in Oregon

The Willow Center, a mental health therapy practice that has been voted Best of Toledo by the Toledo City Paper for the past seven years, has now opened a third location of the practice.

The Willow Center started as an idea by Founder Erin Wiley in 2006. Benefitting from therapy herself, she envisioned helping and providing the same support and help she had received from her therapist to those in the community. In 2008 she entered the Mental Health Counseling program at Bowling Green State University.

Following that, she began her clinical work in 2011 and after five years of clinical experience she then opened up the Willow Center. The Willow Center started out in a single room office with only one employee. Today the center is one of the largest practices in town with over 37 therapy offices in three locations and over 45 therapists, interns, psychiatrists and more. Striving to make a positive impact on the community each and every day.

The Willow Center provides a very wide range of therapeutic services such as individual counseling, family counseling, couples counseling, child and teen counseling and psychiatric care provided for patients ages 10 and older. The Willow Center is dedicated to providing and creating a supportive, safe and compassionate environment for all their patients to improve their mental health and wellbeing.

This third location marks a significant milestone in the Willow Center’s ongoing mission to provide mental health services to underserved communities within and around the Toledo area. The locations span across the area in Toledo, Bowling Green and now Oregon. The newest branch officially opened Aug. 5 and is now accepting patients. The office is located on 715 S. Coy Road, Suite C.

For more information about the Willow Center or to schedule an appointment you can visit their website at willowcenter.com or call 419-720-5800.