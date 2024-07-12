Puzzle July 2024

WHAT, ME WORRY?
By Brendan Emmett Quigley
Across
1. Shade of green
5. Like someone stoned, perhaps
9. Scoff at
14. ___ Wake (video game series)
15. Fall birthstone
16. Soup kitchen device
17. Grab-bag abbr.
18. Its official rock song is “Hang on Sloopy”
19. Rebecca Lobo’s alma mater, casually
20. “I’m telling you… they’re watching my every move!”
23. Behind
24. Dallas school: Abbr.
25. “In fact… they’re monitoring my neighborhood from the sky!”
33. Confuse
34. Big screen
35. L’eau land
36. Scale starters
37. Shocked
39. Cracker spread
40. Goon
41. Classic video game with a Light Cycle stage
42. Some wrestlers
43. “…And listening as we speak!”
47. Mayo to mayo
48. “The Clan of the Cave Bear” author
49. “Just who the hell is running things?”
55. Women’s college basketball rival of 19-Across
56. Wheels
57. “Every Story is a Love Story” musical
60. Army training center in VA
61. Rough file
62. Isaac Hayes’ “Hot Buttered Soul” label
63. Falsified
64. “Pastorale” painter Paul
65. Insouciance
Down
1. Play with the band
2. Stand up Wong
3. Little bit
4. Surround
5. “Camptown Races” refrain
6. “Psst…I’m in the treehouse!”
7. Essential
8. United nations?
9. Confuse
10. Prepare to skate
11. Funk
12. Forearm part
13. ___ and Adders (Stud Poker variant)
21. Gridiron feint
22. Performing rights org.
25. Not proficient in
26. Parkinson’s treatment
27. Good pitcher?
28. Eric Cartman’s mom
29. Online chats
30. Venetian’s valentine verse
31. Bernie wrote his lyrics
32. She was Elle in “Legally Blonde”
37. Zeal
38. Learned
39. “Like that’s gonna happen!”
41. Dovetailed
42. Shot
44. Native Oklahoman
45. “Action without action” philosopher
46. “The Final Countdown” band
49. “Sho ___!”
50. James of blues
51. Bandleader Lawrence
52. Whim
53. Twofold
54. Bob Marley’s wife
58. Hearing figs.
59. Guitar
SOLUTION: