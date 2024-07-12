Puzzle July 2024

WHAT, ME WORRY?

By Brendan Emmett Quigley

Across

1. Shade of green

5. Like someone stoned, perhaps

9. Scoff at

14. ___ Wake (video game series)

15. Fall birthstone

16. Soup kitchen device

17. Grab-bag abbr.

18. Its official rock song is “Hang on Sloopy”

19. Rebecca Lobo’s alma mater, casually

20. “I’m telling you… they’re watching my every move!”

23. Behind

24. Dallas school: Abbr.

25. “In fact… they’re monitoring my neighborhood from the sky!”

33. Confuse

34. Big screen

35. L’eau land

36. Scale starters

37. Shocked

39. Cracker spread

40. Goon

41. Classic video game with a Light Cycle stage

42. Some wrestlers

43. “…And listening as we speak!”

47. Mayo to mayo

48. “The Clan of the Cave Bear” author

49. “Just who the hell is running things?”

55. Women’s college basketball rival of 19-Across

56. Wheels

57. “Every Story is a Love Story” musical

60. Army training center in VA

61. Rough file

62. Isaac Hayes’ “Hot Buttered Soul” label

63. Falsified

64. “Pastorale” painter Paul

65. Insouciance

Down

1. Play with the band

2. Stand up Wong

3. Little bit

4. Surround

5. “Camptown Races” refrain

6. “Psst…I’m in the treehouse!”

7. Essential

8. United nations?

9. Confuse

10. Prepare to skate

11. Funk

12. Forearm part

13. ___ and Adders (Stud Poker variant)

21. Gridiron feint

22. Performing rights org.

25. Not proficient in

26. Parkinson’s treatment

27. Good pitcher?

28. Eric Cartman’s mom

29. Online chats

30. Venetian’s valentine verse

31. Bernie wrote his lyrics

32. She was Elle in “Legally Blonde”

37. Zeal

38. Learned

39. “Like that’s gonna happen!”

41. Dovetailed

42. Shot

44. Native Oklahoman

45. “Action without action” philosopher

46. “The Final Countdown” band

49. “Sho ___!”

50. James of blues

51. Bandleader Lawrence

52. Whim

53. Twofold

54. Bob Marley’s wife

58. Hearing figs.

59. Guitar

SOLUTION: