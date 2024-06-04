Marketplace Changes June 2024

Alloy Personal Training has opened a location at 5577 Monroe St. in Sylvania, The company welcomes people of all fitness levels to focus on a healthy lifestyle.

Diva Dance has opened in downtown Toledo, offering a stress-free experience with dance classes and parties for adults at 28 N Ontario St., 2nd Floor. Check out their social media for further updates.

Dry Bar will open this summer in Perrysburg in the Town Shops at Levis Commons. For updates visit the Instagram page @drybarshops_perrysburg.

Gathered Glass has a new owner for the downtown Toledo studio. The company will remain at 23 N Huron St, now with new owner Ryan Thompson, and his partner Kayla. 419-262-5501.

Greenbar, a raw and organic juice bar, recently opened inside TolHouse, 1447 N Summit St. The juice bar is open to the public while TolHouse members receive 15% off all juices.

I Do! Weddings, a Las Vegas-inspired wedding chapel located at 6910 Airport Highway Suite 112, is open in time for wedding season. The chapel, known for affordability and intimate ceremonies, provides bouquets for rent and can assist couples with obtaining a marriage license. 567-218-3324.

Olga’s Mediterranean Kitchen opened a new location in Holland at 7723 Airport Highway. The restaurant, which was a longtime mainstay of the Franklin Park Mall, offers sandwiches, salads and other Mediterranean-inspired dishes. The Holland location will only offer delivery and carry-out. The Olga’s location 1734 W Laskey Road remains open as well.

Skate of Mind LLC offers private skating lessons for all ages at Ohio Skate at 5753 Opportunity Drive, including Kids Skate Camps, Adult Skate Skills Classes and Teen Skate Classes.

The Pink Cottage will soon open in Perrysburg at 4105 Chapel Drive. The premier clothing brand offers bright and colorful women’s garments and accessories from athletic wear to vacation togs and more. Follow their socials for more updates.

Toledo Pickle is the area’s first year-round pickleball facility. Coming in the fall of 2024 in the Vistula neighborhood by the Maumee River at 1050 Water St.

CLOSING

Tin Can Bar in downtown Toledo has closed.

Toledo Lamp Company Home & Gifts too, on Main St in Sylvania, is closing to allow the owners to spend more time with family.