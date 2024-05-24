Lupita’s Opens Airbnb Above the Restaurant

Lupita’s Cantina, 209 Louisiana Ave., opened an Airbnb above the restaurant.

The brainchild and passion project of Owner Lupita Mendez, this Romantic Casa del Sol is available to book for a stay on Airbnb, and Toledo City Paper spent a night enjoying all this experience has to offer.

First we enjoyed dinner at Lupita’s and then went to the entrance next door to head upstairs. Once you type in your code and walk up the stairs, you enter Lupita’s Romantic Casa del Sol.

This one bedroom airbnb has a beautiful living room, natural skylights, small kitchen appliances and more. We had all the comforts of our own homes with extra blankets, hygiene products and other amenities included with our stay. We signed the guest book, popped our complimentary popcorn and ate some sweet treats while having a girls’ movie night.

When we woke up the next morning, we got ready to leave, looked over our check out instructions, and, of course, remembered to get our leftovers out of the mini fridge.

The Airbnb experience was crafted entirely by Lupita Mendez’s own hands, after wanting to create an immersive downtown Perrysburg experience for those visiting.

Lupita’s Romantic Casa del Sol. 209 Louisiana Ave. Book on Airbnb.