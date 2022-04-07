Creating Community: TLCPL hosts a “Human Library”

So, what exactly is a Human Library?

“It is where books are real people and readers can check them out to discuss their experiences and differing perspectives, to challenge bias, stereotype and prejudice through dialogue,” said Erin Baker, Director of Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion for the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library. “The Human Library is a library of people. There is an opportunity for people to ask really hard questions with openness, and the understanding that the answers are very much appreciated and accepted.”

On Saturday, April 9, the Toledo Lucas County Public Library will be hosting its first ever Human Library event. For the event to be as accessible as possible, it is being hosted at the downtown Main Library from 1-3pm, with no registration or parking fees necessary.

Beginnings

The idea of a Human Library was created in the year 2000 at a festival in Copenhagen, Denmark. The Toledo Lucas County Public Library has the same objective as the original event did twenty years ago— to help others connect. Baker strives to create a place where others can overcome prejudice and develop mutual respect by using events such as the Human Library.

“We want people to understand that just like you can’t judge a book by its cover, you absolutely can’t judge people by your own limited experiences or perceptions and stereotypes. You must peel back their experiences to help understand them better, versus just basing it from your own limited access to certain individuals,” explained Baker.

Partnerships

Baker and her staff attended a small, intimate Human Library at Owens Community College last fall, and have been eager to host a similar event ever since. Owens is partnering to help make the event larger by finding more “human library books.” The Toledo Lucas County Public Library is partnering with several other organizations for the event, such as the Human Relations Commission, and National Parks Toledo, who are bringing food and volunteers.

“We wanted to have as many partners as possible. After all, we talk about, ‘you’ll do better in Toledo.’ And we want to help people develop those skill sets, and understand their greater awareness,” said Baker. The Library hopes to host the event multiple times a year, but their current goal is to have at least one Human Library annually.

As far as the books themselves, there will be a variety of familiar influential people within Toledo. Nina Corder of Women of Toledo, Vallie Bowman-English of the Toledo Municipal Court, Nick Komives of Toledo City Council, and Sheena Barnes, who sits on the TPS Board of Education, are just a few of the “books” that will be present. Each person has a “title,” and attendees pick based on their title if you are interested in them. It is all organized by Library staff and volunteers.

Stories

Attendees will have between 15-20 minutes to hear their story and engage in conversation. After checking out a “book,” you will be entered into a raffle, with prizes such as a Toledo Art Museum membership, a Toledo Zoo membership, a Kindle Fire, and tickets to the Toledo Opera performance of “Blue.”

The human library is family friendly, with the human books adjusting to explain their stories to all age groups. After experiencing isolation during COVID, this is a great way for Toledoans to connect with real people.

Check out toledolibrary.org/big-idea to discover more ongoing projects at the Toledo Lucas County Public Library.