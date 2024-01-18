Columbia Gas’ Tips to Stay Safe, Warm During Winter Months

This article is reprinted from Columbia Gas and Amanda DePerro.

Temperatures are expected to drop significantly next week, and we want to ensure customers are prepared. Here are some tips to help customers stay safe and warm as we approach the cold months ahead.

Inside your home

Space heaters can provide comfort but should be used with caution. When using, ensure they are placed on a hard, non-flammable surface away from furniture and flammable materials/products.

Ensure appliances and heating equipment – such as a furnace, water heater and stove – are inspected and operating properly. All equipment should be used according to the manufacturer’s instructions.

Never use a stove or oven as a heat source in your home; ovens are designed to heat food and should only be operated with the door closed.

Don’t burn charcoal or run a generator indoors or in enclosed spaces.

Clean your chimney and check for blockage at least once a year before using your fireplace.

Outside your home

Remember to clear snow and ice from your intake and exhaust vents. This can help you avoid carbon monoxide buildup and operational issues with your appliances.

Keep your meter visible at all times so it is accessible for maintenance or in an emergency.

Don’t use a shovel or hammer to break up snow or ice on your meter. Use a broom instead.

Be careful using a snow blower or plow near your meter.

Concerned there may be a gas leak or carbon monoxide (CO) danger?

If you smell the “rotten egg” odor or think there may be a gas leak, STOP what you are doing, LEAVE the area immediately and CALL 911 and Columbia Gas at 800-344-4077.

If you have concerns of CO build-up or if you are experiencing CO poisoning symptoms (including headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, irregular breathing, or feeling ill or tired at home but fine when you’re away), get outside IMMEDIATELY and call 911.

Remember, CO is an odorless, tasteless, non-corrosive gas created when fuels (such as gasoline, wood, natural gas, propane or oil) burn incompletely.

For more winter weather and gas safety tips, visit https://www.columbiagasohio.com/safety/weather-safety/winter-weather-safety.

Struggling to pay your bill? We can help with that too. Reach out to us at 800-344-4077, Monday through Friday, 7 am to 7 pm, to learn about our payment plan options.

