Big Ideas 2024: Taylor Balderas-Burciaga

Executive Director, Sofia-Quintero Art and Cultural Center (SQACC)

Balderas-Burciaga has used her role to turn SQACC into a self-sustaining not for profit, to add more programming and to integrate mental health services into the community. She has worked for 15 years with non-profits, including Viva South CDC, Toledo Cultural Arts Center and the Maumee Chamber of Commerce. SQACC strives to preserve and promote Latino culture through artistic expression. Balderas-Burciaga directs SQACC to be a community staple in the Old South End, a fully functioning hub for resources to work through language barriers, home improvement necessities, health challenges and more.

“Our mission is culturally based, but our doors are not,” Balderas-Burciaga said. “If you want to learn more about the culture, to celebrate the culture, whether you’re Latino or not, our doors are open to you.”

Hear her big ideas, below: