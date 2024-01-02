Big Ideas 2024: Michele Grim

Representative, Ohio House District 43

Ohio State Representative Michele Grim is a public health advocate and educator, taking on Ohio’s most serious challenges like gun control, education and public health, while fighting for a future where all families can thrive. Working to implement commonsense gun legislation, to provide assistance to survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Grim has served in public health roles in government, university research and with nonprofit healthcare providers. Prior to joining the Ohio House, Grim was an at-large member of Toledo City Council, establishing the first stand-alone committee on health. As City Council Health Promotion & Access Chair, Grim spearheaded Toledo’s medical debt relief initiative and worked to strengthen access to medical care for the underserved.

“The president and congress are very important, but your state representative is the person who is on the ground for you in Columbus and really affects ( how things operate) day to day in this state,” Grim says, adding, “I’m running for reelection because I want to continue as a public servant, while bringing resources back (to the Toledo area). I really love what I do and I think it’s important that we have passionate people representing us. I’m excited to continue to do that.”

Hear her big ideas, below: