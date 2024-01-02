Big Ideas 2024: La’Shardae Scott

President & CEO of Scott Center for Observation, Treatment and Transition

Scott founded The Scott Center for Observation, Treatment and Transition, which focuses on infant mortality, mental health and transitioning sickle cell patients from pediatric to adult care, addressing health disparities in Black and Brown communities, through education. At the Sickle Cell Project of NW Ohio, in addition to her role as director, Scott coordinates newborn screenings in 11 counties, facilitates referrals and applies for grant funding. She has developed a manual, Oral Health Management in Sickle Cell Patients, in collaboration with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in partnership with Toledo Children’s Hospital and Mercy Children’s Hospital. Sickle cell disease is beyond a professional pursuit for Scott, as the disease has affected her family.

“Everybody is impacted by this,” Scott said. “In this community, I want (Sickle Cell Disease) to be something that’s easy to share and not seen as taboo. We need to spark those conversations, and that’s our goal at Scott Center: educating people on all levels.”

Hear her big ideas, below: