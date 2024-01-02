Big Ideas 2024: John C. Jones

President, HOPE Toledo

John C. Jones was featured in our January 2021 edition of the Toledo City Paper’s Big Ideas, and still continues to enhance our community. He believes in the impact quality education has on a person, a household and the larger community. Jones served as a community liaison for ProMedica’s Social Determinants of Health initiative, developing mentoring programs for youth and young adults. He became president of HOPE (Helping Our Population Educate) Toledo, supporting and ensuring high-quality education for every young person in the City of Toledo, working to create generational economic change for the betterment of families and the whole community. HOPE Toledo under Jones’ leadership focuses on multigenerational learning, continuing to make sure that families have the support and resources they need.

“I can package this into three things,” Jones relates, “One, for us to have a very strong and solid economy in Toledo, Lucas County, the state of Ohio and beyond. Two, educational outcomes right now – Lucas County has lower numbers than our state average, meaning kids lag behind. Lastly, we need to make sure our teachers and school districts can effectively do the work they need to do, and that starts by making sure kids get access to education opportunities earlier (than kindergarten). Many (community) folks have leaned in, but more need to. We’ll ultimately create that space.”

Hear his big ideas, below: