Big Ideas 2024: Erica Wilson-Domer

President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio (PPOGH)

Wilson-Domer leads Planned Parenthood locally to deliver services to thousands of Ohioans. Planned Parenhood of Greater Ohio operates 17 health centers throughout the state and has offered reproductive health care services for generations of Ohioans while supporting people of color, those with low incomes and the LGBTQ+ community. Wilson-Domer spearheads coalition-building and public-private partnership activities, working to guarantee abortion access within Ohio’s constitution, strengthening opportunity and access to lessen health inequities and combating political threats to the ability of all Ohioans’ to access medical care.

A leader with Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio for over two decades, Wilson-Dormer began as a board member and a Community Leadership Council Chair in Stark County before joining the organization full-time with roles as Vice President of Finance, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer. She led PPGOH’s reinstatement into the Title X funding program, a critical initiative increasing access with improved patient experience while improving the health centers’ efficiency to reach as many patients as possible.

“We’re here to serve marginalized communities – to serve people who struggle to get access to healthcare, but we’re here for everybody – we strive to be the provider of choice,” Wilson-Domer said. “We remind our staff daily that it’s one patient, but you are part of their story for the rest of their life.”

Hear her big ideas, below: