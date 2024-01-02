Big Ideas 2024: Chief Michael Troendle

Chief, Toledo Police Department

Chief Michael Troendle has been a member of the Toledo Police Department since 1993. After positions as assistant chief, deputy chief and captain, Troendle was appointed as interim police chief upon the retirement of Chief George Kral. Appointed TPD Chief of Police in March 2023, Troendle has implemented new projects and organizational change to have police active in the community with more efficient and safe processes. He works to engage the community while debunking misconceptions about police in a polarizing time for the profession.

“When I took over as chief, we were coming out of a rough time with COVID and (the) George Floyd (incident),” Chief Troendle explained, adding, “Our officers were a little bit hesitant and worried about doing their job. One of the first things I did when I took over was reassure them that it’s OK to do their job … that their community supports them and wants them to be out there. It’s not only enforcing the law, but also connecting with our community. It’s pretty awesome to see residents connect with an officer and see the officer in a different light.”

Hear his big ideas, below: