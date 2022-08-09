Toledo’s TolHouse hosts poetry open mic on August 10

TolHouse is hosting “Love Jones Redux,” a poetry open mic night, on August 10 at 7pm. This is a chance for anyone to come enjoy some poetry or share their own spoken words. The event will be at Lucille’s Jazz Lounge located inside of TolHouse. Signature cocktails, delicious food, and rhythmic tunes with live backup sounds by Olman Piedra and Friends will all set the tone for a spectacular night.

TolHouse is a social club in Toledo that caters to a group of “vibrant, city-dwelling creatives” who possess the entrepreneurial spirit and drive to be inspired and to inspire. TolHouse is located at 1447 N. Summit Street in downtown Toledo.

The cozy venue for “Love Jones Redux” is one of the many beautiful spaces the TolHouse provides. And the host of this magical evening is a lover of poetry and one of the founding members of TolHouse, Rhonda Sewell. Rhonda works at the Toledo Museum of Art and is the first BIPOC person to serve as the board president of the Arts Commission.

This event costs $7 for non-TolHouse members. This is a great opportunity to network with local like-minded individuals and get a taste of what TolHouse is all about.