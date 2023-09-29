Toledo Zombie Crawl Returns for a Haunted Night of Fun

The Adams Street Zombie Crawl is back to haunt the streets of Toledo with its event on Saturday, Oct. 7 at 4 pm to 12 am. Zombie enthusiasts, horror aficionados and Halloween lovers alike are invited to join in a night of undead entertainment like never before.

Hosted by The Village on Adams, the Adams Street Zombie Crawl is a long-standing Toledo tradition that brings together zombies, monsters and all things spooky for a night of undead fun.

RELATED: Halloween Calendar 2023

The event kicks off on 1100 Adams St. at The Village on Adams/UpTown and winds its way through the historic Adams Street District, transforming the area into a Halloween-themed district.

The Zombie Crawl is a great time to have fun on Adams street, embrace your Halloween spirit and enjoy a night of frightful fun. From first-time zombies to seasoned pros, this event is open to all zombies over the age of 21.

Throughout the evening, there will be various activities including live music and performances as well as food and drink options from some of Toledo’s best food trucks and Adams Street bars.

By participating in the Zombie Crawl, your admission ticket will help go towards supporting a great cause. The funds raised will go towards the Village on Adams, a local organization dedicated to keeping Adams Street safe and beautiful.

Admission to the Adams Street Zombie Crawl is $20 per person at the door or $15 presale and tickets can be purchased online at this website. Don’t miss out on the chance to join the undead horde and make spine-tingling memories at this year’s Zombie Crawl.

For more information and updates, please visit the official event page at https://www.visittoledo.org/Events/Adams-Street-Zombie-Crawl.